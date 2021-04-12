Impact Of COVID-19 On Defense and Security Drones Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Defense and Security Drones Market

Research analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global defense & security drones market will reach $121.9 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 9.91% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 100 tables and 115 figures, this 287-page report Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/5412

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/5412

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on UAV type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Request Discount@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/5412

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Semi-autonomous Drones

Autonomous Drones

Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Army

Air Force

Navy and Marine

Government and Police

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Battery Powered

Fuel Cell Powered

Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<2 Hours

2â€“6 Hours

>6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<25 Kilograms

25â€“150 Kilograms

>150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Vertical Take-off

Automatic Take-off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defense & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

(Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem 41

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem 41

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 44

3.3 Global Software Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 45

3.4 Global Service Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 46

4 Segmentation of Global Market by UAV Type 47

4.1 Market Overview by UAV Type 47

4.2 Global Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Market 2014-2025 50

4.3 Global High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Market 2014-2025 53

4.4 Global Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV) Market 2014-2025 55

4.5 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2014-2025 58

4.6 Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2014-2025 59

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 60

5.1 Market Overview by Technology 60

5.2 Global Semi-autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 63

5.3 Global Autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 65

5.4 Global Remotely Operated Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 67

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 68

6.1 Market Overview by End-user 68

6.2 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Army 2014-2025 71

6.3 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Air Force 2014-2025 73

6.4 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Navy and Marine 2014-2025 75

6.5 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Government and Police 2014-2025 78

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 79

7.1 Market Overview by Application 79

7.2 Global Defense Drones Market 2014-2025 82

7.2.1 Global Market of Defense Drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) 2014-2025 83

7.2.2 Global Market of Defense Drones for Battle Damage Management 2014-2025 85

7.2.3 Global Market of Defense Drones for Combat Operations 2014-2025 86

7.2.4 Global Market of Defense Drones for Delivery and Transportation 2014-2025 88

7.2.5 Global Market of Defense Drones for Border Management 2014-2025 89

7.3 Global Security Drones Market 2014-2025 90

7.3.1 Global Market of Security Drones for Police Investigation 2014-2025 90

7.3.2 Global Market of Security Drones for Traffic Monitoring 2014-2025 91

7.3.3 Global Market of Security Drones for Disaster Management 2014-2025 92

7.3.4 Global Market of Security Drones for Search and Rescue 2014-2025 93

7.3.5 Global Market of Security Drones for Other Applications 2014-2025 94

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Frame 95

8.1 Market Overview by Frame 95

8.2 Global Fixed-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 98

8.3 Global Rotary-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 99

8.4 Global Hybrid/Transitional Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 100

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Range 101

9.1 Market Overview by Range 101

9.2 Global Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 104

9.3 Global Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 105

9.4 Global Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 106

10 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion 107

10.1 Market Overview by Propulsion 107

10.2 Global Battery Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 110

10.3 Global Fuel Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 111

10.4 Global Hybrid Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 112

11 Segmentation of Global Market by Endurance 113

11.1 Market Overview by Endurance 113

11.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of <2 Hours 2014-2025 116

11.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 2-6 Hours 2014-2025 117

11.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of >6 Hours 2014-2025 118

12 Segmentation of Global Market by MTOW 119

12.1 Market Overview by MTOW 119

12.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of <25 Kilograms 2014-2025 122

12.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of 25â€“150 Kilograms 2014-2025 123

12.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of >150 Kilograms2014-2025 124

13 Segmentation of Global Market by Launching Mode 125

13.1 Market Overview by Launching Mode 125

13.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Vertical Take-off 2014-2025 128

13.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Automatic Take-off and Landing 2014-2025 129

13.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Catapult Launcher 2014-2025 130

13.5 Global Market of Hand Launched Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 131

14 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 132

14.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 132

14.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 138

14.2.1 Overview of North America Market 138

14.2.2 U.S. Market 141

14.2.3 Canadian Market 147

14.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 150

14.3.1 Overview of European Market 150

14.3.2 Germany 154

14.3.3 UK 159

14.3.4 France 163

14.3.5 Russia 166

14.3.6 Italy 169

14.3.7 Rest of European Market 174

14.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 176

14.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 176

14.4.2 Japan 180

14.4.3 China 184

14.4.4 India 188

14.4.5 Australia 192

14.4.6 South Korea 195

14.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 198

14.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 200

14.5.1 Argentina 203

14.5.2 Brazil 206

14.5.3 Mexico 210

14.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 213

14.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 215

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia 218

14.6.2 Israel 221

14.6.3 Turkey 225

14.6.4 Other National Markets 228

15 Competitive Landscape 229

15.1 Overview of Key Vendors 229

15.2 Company Profiles 233

16 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 281

16.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 281

16.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 284

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 287

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

sales@themarketinsights.com

“