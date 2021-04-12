Impact Of COVID-19 On Defense and Security Drones Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025
“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Defense and Security Drones Market
Research analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global defense & security drones market will reach $121.9 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 9.91% per annum over the forecast years.
Highlighted with 100 tables and 115 figures, this 287-page report Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.
Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Hardware
Software
Service
Based on UAV type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)
High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)
Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
Semi-autonomous Drones
Autonomous Drones
Remotely Operated Drones
Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Army
Air Force
Navy and Marine
Government and Police
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)
Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)
Based on frame type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Fixed-wing
Rotary-wing
Hybrid/Transitional
Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)
Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)
Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)
Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Battery Powered
Fuel Cell Powered
Hybrid Cell Powered
Based on endurance, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
<2 Hours
2â€“6 Hours
>6 Hours
Based on MTOW, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
<25 Kilograms
25â€“150 Kilograms
>150 Kilograms
Based on launching mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Vertical Take-off
Automatic Take-off and Landing
Catapult Launcher
Hand Launched
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defense & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players:
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aeryon Labs
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
BAE Systems plc
Boeing
Challis Heliplane UAV Inc
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)
CybAero AB
Denel Dynamics
Elbit Systems Ltd.
FT SISTEMAS S.A.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Israel Aerospace Industries
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
Leonardo-Finmeccanica
Lockheed Martin
MMist Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Prox Dynamics AS
Proxy Technologies Inc.
Safran S.A.
Schiebel
Textron Inc.
Thales S.A.
Major Point of TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Introduction 10
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10
1.1.1 Industry Definition 10
1.1.2 Research Scope 11
1.2 Research Methodology 14
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14
1.2.2 Market Assumption 15
1.2.3 Secondary Data 15
1.2.4 Primary Data 15
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17
1.2.7 Research Limitations 18
1.3 Executive Summary 19
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22
2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22
2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34
2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 37
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem 41
3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem 41
3.2 Global Hardware Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 44
3.3 Global Software Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 45
3.4 Global Service Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 46
4 Segmentation of Global Market by UAV Type 47
4.1 Market Overview by UAV Type 47
4.2 Global Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Market 2014-2025 50
4.3 Global High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Market 2014-2025 53
4.4 Global Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV) Market 2014-2025 55
4.5 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2014-2025 58
4.6 Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2014-2025 59
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 60
5.1 Market Overview by Technology 60
5.2 Global Semi-autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 63
5.3 Global Autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 65
5.4 Global Remotely Operated Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 67
6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 68
6.1 Market Overview by End-user 68
6.2 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Army 2014-2025 71
6.3 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Air Force 2014-2025 73
6.4 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Navy and Marine 2014-2025 75
6.5 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Government and Police 2014-2025 78
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 79
7.1 Market Overview by Application 79
7.2 Global Defense Drones Market 2014-2025 82
7.2.1 Global Market of Defense Drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) 2014-2025 83
7.2.2 Global Market of Defense Drones for Battle Damage Management 2014-2025 85
7.2.3 Global Market of Defense Drones for Combat Operations 2014-2025 86
7.2.4 Global Market of Defense Drones for Delivery and Transportation 2014-2025 88
7.2.5 Global Market of Defense Drones for Border Management 2014-2025 89
7.3 Global Security Drones Market 2014-2025 90
7.3.1 Global Market of Security Drones for Police Investigation 2014-2025 90
7.3.2 Global Market of Security Drones for Traffic Monitoring 2014-2025 91
7.3.3 Global Market of Security Drones for Disaster Management 2014-2025 92
7.3.4 Global Market of Security Drones for Search and Rescue 2014-2025 93
7.3.5 Global Market of Security Drones for Other Applications 2014-2025 94
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Frame 95
8.1 Market Overview by Frame 95
8.2 Global Fixed-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 98
8.3 Global Rotary-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 99
8.4 Global Hybrid/Transitional Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 100
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Range 101
9.1 Market Overview by Range 101
9.2 Global Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 104
9.3 Global Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 105
9.4 Global Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 106
10 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion 107
10.1 Market Overview by Propulsion 107
10.2 Global Battery Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 110
10.3 Global Fuel Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 111
10.4 Global Hybrid Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025 112
11 Segmentation of Global Market by Endurance 113
11.1 Market Overview by Endurance 113
11.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of <2 Hours 2014-2025 116
11.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 2-6 Hours 2014-2025 117
11.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of >6 Hours 2014-2025 118
12 Segmentation of Global Market by MTOW 119
12.1 Market Overview by MTOW 119
12.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of <25 Kilograms 2014-2025 122
12.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of 25â€“150 Kilograms 2014-2025 123
12.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of >150 Kilograms2014-2025 124
13 Segmentation of Global Market by Launching Mode 125
13.1 Market Overview by Launching Mode 125
13.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Vertical Take-off 2014-2025 128
13.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Automatic Take-off and Landing 2014-2025 129
13.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Catapult Launcher 2014-2025 130
13.5 Global Market of Hand Launched Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025 131
14 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 132
14.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 132
14.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 138
14.2.1 Overview of North America Market 138
14.2.2 U.S. Market 141
14.2.3 Canadian Market 147
14.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 150
14.3.1 Overview of European Market 150
14.3.2 Germany 154
14.3.3 UK 159
14.3.4 France 163
14.3.5 Russia 166
14.3.6 Italy 169
14.3.7 Rest of European Market 174
14.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 176
14.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 176
14.4.2 Japan 180
14.4.3 China 184
14.4.4 India 188
14.4.5 Australia 192
14.4.6 South Korea 195
14.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 198
14.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 200
14.5.1 Argentina 203
14.5.2 Brazil 206
14.5.3 Mexico 210
14.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 213
14.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 215
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia 218
14.6.2 Israel 221
14.6.3 Turkey 225
14.6.4 Other National Markets 228
15 Competitive Landscape 229
15.1 Overview of Key Vendors 229
15.2 Company Profiles 233
16 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 281
16.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 281
16.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 284
RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 287
