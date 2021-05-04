Impact of COVID-19 on Boron carbide Market Boron carbide market is expected to show colossal growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028, important factor supporting this estimation is increased use of boron carbide in industrial, nuclear, and defense industries

Global Boron carbide Market: Snapshot

The global boron carbide market is expected to show colossal growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. Important factor supporting this estimation is increased use of boron carbide in industrial, nuclear, and defense industries. Boron carbide is widely used as an abrasive for industrial and commercial applications. It is ceramic material produced in an electric arc furnace by reacting carbon and boric oxide.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the global boron carbide market aims at presenting in-depth analysis of important elements impacting positively or negatively on the market growth. Apart from this, it acquaints with steadfast data on volume, shares, revenues, and key players working in the market for boron carbide. Thus, the report provides helpful insights of the boron carbide market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.

The global boron carbide market is segmented on the basis of various key factors such as grades, form, application, and region.

Global Boron carbide Market: Growth Dynamics

Boron carbide is gaining traction in gamut of industries owing to various features it holds. Incredible hardness, high abrasion resistance, and high resistance to wear, industrial shock resistance, impact resistance, and low thermal conductivity are some of the features to name. Owing to all these features, boron carbide is widely used in the manufacturing sector. This factor is stimulating the growth of the global boron carbide market.

Growing demand from refractory industry is projected to support the growth of the global boron carbide market in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the market for boron carbide is witnessing increased demand avenues from nuclear, aerospace, and automotive industries. In nuclear industries, boron carbide is in high demand for protective ceramic materials. All these factors connote that the global boron carbide holds stupendous demand potential from various industries.

Global Boron carbide Market: Competitive Analysis

The boron carbide market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of many small and well-established players makes the competitive landscape of the global boron carbide market highly intense. Vendors working in the global carbide market are pouring efforts to maintain their prominent position. Some of the key strategies in trend today are mergers and acquisitions. A case in point here is the recent acquisition of AVX by Kyocera Corporation. The latest acquisition has strengthened the position of Kyocera Corporation in the global boron carbide market.

Several players in the global boron carbide market are growing their investments in research and development activities. By executing these strategies, they are strengthening their abilities to offer superior quality products. These efforts connote that the global boron carbide market will grow at a rapid pace during the upcoming years.

The list of key players in the global boron carbide market includes:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

3M

H.C. Starck GmbH

Washington Mills

Kyocera Corporation

Dynamic-Ceramic Limited

UK Abrasives Inc.

Global Boron carbide Market: Regional Assessment

The global boron carbide market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America and Europe are some of the prominent regions showing lucrative opportunities in the market for boron carbide. Key reasons supporting this growth are strong technological base, development of nuclear sector, dynamic research and development activities, and launch of innovative products by players in these regions.

The boron carbide market is expected to gain outstanding demand avenues in the forthcoming years. Developing metal fabrication industry in this region is working as a driver for the regional growth of the market for boron carbide.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

