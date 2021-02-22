Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Blockchain Market Forecast to 2027 -Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies Limited, Helbiz, IBM, NXM Labs Inc., RSK Labs

A blockchain based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real time. Using smart contracts and IOT, dealerships can automate several processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing and much more. The blockchain has greater oversight and accountability in automotive supply chains, and also serve as a means by which drivers can view and understand how and their vehicle’s data is being shared and utilized. MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boosts the market growth.However,the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario..

The “Global Automotive blockchain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automation and transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive blockchain market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive blockchain market with detailed market segmentation by mobility type, provider and by application. The global automotive blockchain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive blockchain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive blockchain market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive blockchain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Accenture

carVertical

CONSENSUS SYSTEMS

GeM

HCL Technologies Limited

Helbiz

IBM

NXM Labs Inc.

RSK Labs

Tech Mahindra Limited

Global Automotive Blockchain Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Mobility Type (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial Mobility); Provider (Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Provider, Application and Solution Provider); Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain, Financing, Mobility Solutions) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Blockchain Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

