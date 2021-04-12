Impact Of COVID-19 On Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to reach $167.89 billion by 2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 34.7%. Augmented Reality (AR) technology accounts for a larger market share and will grow at 36.97% annually over the forecast years, faster than the Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 164-page report Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global augmented reality and virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/5471

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/5471

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Cloud Services

Request Discount@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/5471

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

o Handheld Device

Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DAQR

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Vuzix Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 33

3.1 Market Overview by Technology 33

3.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026 36

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality 38

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality 39

3.3 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026 40

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology 42

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology 43

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 44

4.1 Market Overview by Component 44

4.2 Global AR and VR Hardware Market 2015-2026 47

4.3 Global AR and VR Software Market 2015-2026 49

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type 51

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type 51

5.2 Global AR Devices Market 2015-2026 54

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD) 56

5.2.2 Head-Up Display (HUD) 57

5.2.3 Handheld Device 58

5.3 Global VR Devices Market 2015-2026 59

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD) 61

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device 62

5.3.3 Projector & Display Wall 63

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 64

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 64

6.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Gaming 2015-2026 67

6.3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Entertainment & Media 2015-2026 68

6.4 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Aerospace & Defense 2015-2026 69

6.5 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Healthcare 2015-2026 70

6.6 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Education 2015-2026 71

6.7 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Manufacturing 2015-2026 72

6.8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Retail 2015-2026 73

6.9 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026 74

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 75

7.1 Market Overview by End-user 75

7.2 Global Consumer AR and VR Market 2015-2026 78

7.3 Global Enterprise AR and VR Market 2015-2026 79

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 81

8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026 81

8.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country 85

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 85

8.2.2 U.S. Market 88

8.2.3 Canadian Market 91

8.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country 93

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 93

8.3.2 UK 96

8.3.3 France 98

8.3.4 Germany 100

8.3.5 Spain 103

8.3.6 Italy 105

8.3.7 Russia 107

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 109

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 110

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 110

8.4.2 China 114

8.4.3 Japan 116

8.4.4 India 118

8.4.5 Australia 120

8.4.6 South Korea 122

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 124

8.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country 125

8.5.1 Argentina 128

8.5.2 Brazil 130

8.5.3 Mexico 132

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 134

8.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country 135

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia 138

8.6.2 Iran 140

8.6.3 UAE 142

8.6.4 Other National Markets 144

9 Competitive Landscape 145

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 145

9.2 Company Profiles 148

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 158

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 158

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 161

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 164

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

sales@themarketinsights.com

“