Impact Modifiers Market to Exhibit 5.1% CAGR till 2028| Trend– Growing demand for PVC

The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.

The application of pure PVS is limited in various industries due to its low impact resistance; thus, it is essential to use impact modifiers to increase toughness, durability, and weather resistance properties of PVC. Impact modifiers (such as MBS impact modifiers) generally find application in rigid PVC products processing to produce products including sheets, pipes, food-packaging film, pharmaceutical blister packs, and bottles.

Global Impact Modifiers Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Impact Modifiers industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Impact Modifiers market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Impact Modifiers market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Impact Modifiers industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Impact Modifiers market.

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction. The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Impact Modifiers market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Acrylic Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) Glass Fiber Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide Polyesters Engineering Plastics Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Packaging Consumer Goods Building & Construction Automotive Pharmaceutical Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Impact Modifiers market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Impact modifiers market in Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-impact plastic compounds in industries such as automotive and packaging and presence of leading market players in the region are key factors driving market growth. In addition, rising disposable income and surging demand for consumer goods is supporting demand for impact modifiers in countries in Asia Pacific.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Impact Modifiers industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Impact Modifiers market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

