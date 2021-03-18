Impact Modifier Market 2021: Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Impact modifiers are added to improve impact strength and flexibility of the plastics subject to cold weather service in particular. They make the compound more robust by compensating for brittleness inherent or embrittlement that occurs at sub-zero temperatures. This is achieved by introducing an elastomeric component which can absorb or dissipate the energy of an impact. Impact modifiers possess superior processability, flammability, weatherability along with excellent optical and tensile properties.

The impact modifier market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to robust growth in various end-use industries. Moreover, the impact modifier market enjoys high growth due to lack of availability of its close substitutes. However, market growth is negatively influenced by volatile raw material prices. On the other hand, the impact modifiers market is likely to showcase growth opportunities on account of enhanced properties emerging from technological advancement in the field.

The “Global Impact Modifier Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of impact modifier market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use industry and geography. The global impact modifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading impact modifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global impact modifier market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented AIM, ABS, MBS, CPE, EPDM, ASA and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global impact modifier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The impact modifier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting impact modifier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the impact modifier market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the impact modifier market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from impact modifier market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for impact modifier in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the impact modifier market.

The report also includes the profiles of key impact modifier companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Addivant USA, LLC

Akdeniz Kimyasal A.S.

Arkema Group

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

