Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wastewater Diffused Aerator Market

Aeration is considered one of the essential processes at the water treatment plant. Biological method such as aeration is applied during the secondary stage of wastewater treatment. Diffused aeration method brings air and water in close contact to eliminate oxidized dissolved metals such as hydrogen sulfide, iron, and volatile organic chemicals. The method also removes dissolved gases such as carbon dioxide. The method is utilized in the activated sludge process in wastewater treatment facilities across the globe due to its reliability. Increase in significance of the method is estimated to drive the demand. However, regional differences are expected to remain largely unchanged due to the varied expenditure on infrastructure development in individual countries.

The wastewater diffused aerator market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the wastewater diffused aerator market can be divided into surface aerators, diffused aerators, and hybrid devices. Surface aerators can be further bifurcated into types such as brush and propeller.

Diffused aerators are segmented into fine bubble aerators, coarse bubble diffusers, and holey pipes. Hybrid devices are classified into jet aerators and turbines. Based on end-user, the wastewater diffused aerator market can be divided into industrial wastewater treatment plants and municipal (sewage treatment plants). In terms of application, the wastewater diffused aerator market can be segregated into pulp & paper manufacturing, chemical, textile, and pharmaceutical.

Implementation of strict environmental regulations by municipal councils of various governments is one of the factors boosting the wastewater diffused aerator market. The wastewater diffused aerator market is projected to witness growth in the next few years as its penetration is increasing in most of the developing countries. Enactment of stringent environmental regulations across all the regions suggests that the usage of wastewater diffused aerators is anticipated to rise in the next few years.

However, aeration is an energy-intensive technology. This could prove to be a problem, especially in the light of the rising energy prices across the globe. Thus, the wastewater diffused aerator market is exposed to risks from alternative sustainable technologies. Companies are carrying out technological advancements in order to lower the manufacturing costs of diffused aerators.

Europe and North America are the major regions of the wastewater diffused aerator market due to rapidly growing construction, and increasing urbanization. This has necessitated advance technology wastewater treatment systems, thereby driving the wastewater diffused aerator market. The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive in the European Union encourages countries in Europe to increase the demand for aeration equipment in treatment facilities. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are the rapidly emerging markets for wastewater diffused aerators. Increase in industrialization; the decline in availability of clean water, high level of wastewater output by industries such as textile and pulp & paper manufacturing; and low wastewater coverage are the key factors driving the wastewater diffused aerator market. The wastewater diffused aerator market in countries in regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand in the next few years due to the recovery from the economic slowdown. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, and Qatar have made substantial investments in developing wastewater diffused aerator market.

Leading players operating in the wastewater diffused aerator market include Eimco Water Technologies – Ovivo, Xylem Inc., Aquatec Maxcon Pty Ltd, Grundfos A/S, Southern Cogen Systems Pvt. Ltd., and GE Water & Process Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

