Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Chained Consumer Foodservice Market

Chained Consumer Foodservice Market: Snapshot

The chained consumer foodservice market may gain expansive growth opportunities during the assessment period of 2020-2030. Chained consumer foodservice is related to the business of food and drinks extensively for immediate consumption, takeaway, and food delivery services. The adoption of a busy lifestyle among a considerable chunk of the populace and the popularity of instant foods are prominent factors that invite extensive growth prospects for the chained consumer foodservice market.

On the basis of service, the chained consumer foodservice market can be segmented into ready-prepared foodservice, assembly/serve foodservice, commissary foodservice, and convenient food service. The distribution channels across the chained consumer foodservice market are eat-in restaurants, drive-through restaurants, take-away restaurants, and online food delivery. In the context of the location, the chained consumer foodservice market can be classified into retail, travel, leisure, hotels, and standalone.

A rapid rise in full-service restaurants, takeaway outlets, self-service cafeterias, street stalls, cafes, fast food joints, and bars is proving to be a significant growth generator for the chained consumer foodservice market.

This report on the chained consumer foodservice market enlightens the stakeholders and CXOs about the recent developments and the current scenario. The changing market dynamics have been presented in the report in a detailed and precise manner so that the stakeholders can grasp every point without any difficulty and take steps accordingly.

The report also contains details about the COVID-19 impact on the chained consumer foodservice market and the vital threats that the chained consumer foodservice market may face between 2020 and 2030.

Chained Consumer Foodservice Market: Industrial Analysis

The chained consumer foodservice market is moderately fragmented with a considerable number of players involved in intense competition. The chained consumer foodservice market focuses largely on food chains or brands that provide a different experience to the consumers. This aspect helps the chained consumer foodservice market to generate extensive revenues.

Research activities to study the various food regulations across the countries help the chained consumer foodservice market to target specific types of outlets at specific locations. Increased investments from international brands are also bringing immense growth prospects for the chained consumer foodservice market. Expansion activities are also gaining considerable traction across many players. These activities help the players to explore untapped opportunities.

Activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations are helping the players to strengthen their presence across the chained consumer foodservice market. This factor eventually invites profitable growth opportunities.

Chained Consumer Foodservice Market: Growth Generators

The heightening popularity of QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) among a substantial populace may invite positive growth prospects for the chained consumer foodservice market. The trend of socializing in cafes and food joints is largely prevalent among the millennial category. Hence, this factor may influence the growth of the chained consumer foodservice market greatly. A massive rise in investments in online food delivery applications is generating profitable growth for the chained consumer foodservice market.

However, the constantly changing food commodity prices prove to be a major growth hindrance for the chained consumer foodservice market. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak led to the imposition of lockdown restrictions across the globe. During this lockdown, all food outlets were closed barring food delivery services. This factor led to a short-term fall in the growth rate. However, the relaxations in lockdown have allowed the food outlets to open, thus providing the opportunity to retain lost growth.

Chained Consumer Foodservice Market: Geographical Insights

The chained consumer foodservice market in North America may gain notable growth during the assessment period. The preference of a large chunk of the populace for food consumption and online food delivery may serve as significant growth factors. Asia Pacific may also record considerable growth.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.