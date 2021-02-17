Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market: Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Enzo Lifesciences Inc., Randox Laboratories, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Diazyme Laboratories Inc., and Calbiotech Inc.

Key Market Trends

– According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, DALYS (Disability-adjusted Life Years) is a tool to measure the burden of diseases. It determines the years lost due to diseases. The countries below 20,000 per 100,000 DALYS are considered to be healthy. In 2017, the sub-Saharan African region was reported with around 80,000 DALYS per 100,000 individuals.

– Furthermore, Diagnostic System GmbH introduced a new reagent in the market in 2019. It is immunoturbidometric assay that identifies procalcitonin in the serum. Hence, these factors are expected to further boost the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

Endocrine Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

The endocrine segment is expected to exhibit steady growth in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. The growing burden of endocrine diseases, such as diabetes, and the development of products related to immuno diagnostic testing are the factors driving the growth of the segment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, 1.5 million new cases were diagnosed with diabetes in the United States in people aged 18 years and above.

Furthermore, diabetic neuropathy is common consequence of diabetes. According to the study of Journal of Diabetes Research, the presence of microalbuminuria is the clinical evidence for diabetic neuropathy. Hence, the detection of microalbuminuria is very important in the diagnosis of it.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be a dominant region, owing to the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of diseases. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2017, the DALYS was found to be around 24,305. According to the US Census Bureau, in the United States, around 52 million of the population in 2018 were at the age of 65 or above. The older population is at high risk and likely to suffer from chronic diseases, due to its weaker metabolic and immune system. Almost a quarter of the older population is diagnosed with diabetes, and the number is expected to increase rapidly in the coming decades, according to the study of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 2018. This emerges the need for early detection of diseases so that proper treatment can be taken. Thus, it is expected to influence positively the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

