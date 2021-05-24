Immunohematology Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Immunohematology Market is valued approximately at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Immunohematology is a division of hematology and transfusion medicine that studies antigen-antibody reactions and analogous phenomena since they correlate to the pathogenesis and clinical indications of blood disorders. Immunohematology helps in the diagnosis of blood antigens, white blood cell, Rh factor, and plasma components in the donor blood. It is commonly known as blood banking, that deals with creation of blood elements for transfusion. It often facilitates in reduction of transfusion-associated fatalities, such as HIV and thalassemia. Moreover, the advent of next-generation immunohematology devices often helps clinicians to improve the effectiveness of emergency support to patients. It can lead to introduce more advanced features in immunohematology devices that can meet certain requirements of end-users. Therefore, this factor may drive the demand for immunohematology market. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of HIV and other target diseases, along with increasing investment by public and private organization in blood banks are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, nearly 1.7 million individuals were newly affected by HIV, compared to a 2.8 million adult population in 1998. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Immunohematology, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost and lack of awareness regarding the product is one of the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1917

The regional analysis of the global Immunohematology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to for blood transfusion, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing awareness concerning genetic testing for blood disorders coupled with growing prevalence of target diseases in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Immunohematology market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Immunohematology analyzer

Immunohematology reagent

By End-User:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1917

Target Audience of the Global Immunohematology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors