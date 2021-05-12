Immunoglobulin Market 2021 Estimates and Projections by LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., Octapharma AG, Baxter

Immunoglobulins are glycoproteins developed for the response to an immunogen by plasma cells and function as antibodies. Common functions of immunoglobulins are antigen binding and effector functions. Immunoglobulins bind precisely to antigenic determinants and prevent the host from infections. Binding an antibody to antigen has no biological effect but binding antibodies triggers the secondary effector function. Immunoglobulins have receptors for binding with lymphocytes, basophils, phagocytic cells, and platelets.

The immunoglobulin market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increase in aging population as production of antibody decreases that leads to weaker immune system and rise in number of patients and increasing awareness about the diseases. However, the stringent government regulations toward immunoglobulin products and high risk of side effects owing to the use of immunoglobulin are projected to hamper the market growth.

Top Leading companies like

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Shire plc

CSL Behring LLC

China Biologic Products, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

Octapharma AG

Baxter

The global immunoglobulin market is segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, application and product. Based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented as subcutaneous and intravenous. The immunoglobulin market, based on application is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency disease, multifocal motor neuropathy, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and others. By product the Immunoglobulin market is segmented into IgA, IgD, IgG, IgE, and IgM.

The Immunoglobulin market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home health care providers. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as male nursing care and female nursing care.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Immunoglobulin industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

