Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Share, Industry Dynamics, Top Trends and Regional Analysis

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Abcam plc (UK) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) PerkinElmer Inc. (US) Merck KGaA (Germany) Werfen Company (Spain) Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US) MEDIPAN GmbH (Germany) Sino Biological, Inc. (China) Danaher Corporation (US) Maravai LifeSciences (US) Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Olympus Corporation (Japan) Nikon Corporation (Japan) Bruker Corporation (US) Agilent Technologies (US) Zyagen, Inc. (US) Cellabs (Australia) J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India) Abnova Corporation (Taiwan) EpiGentek Group (US) Elabscience, Inc. (US) AESKU GROUP GmbH (Germany) MaxVision Biosciences Inc. (Canada)

“Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D spending & healthcare expenditure are driving the overall growth of the immunofluorescence assays market”

The global immunofluorescence assays market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D spending & healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the immunofluorescence assays market in the coming years. However, quality concerns over antibodies are the major challenge in this market.

“The kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Immunofluorescence assay market, by product, during the forecast period”

The Immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into reagents, instruments, antibodies, kits, and consumables and accessories. The kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Immunofluorescence assay market in 2020. The demand for complete solutions from a single provider, like closed-system reagents with calibrated measurements of the required quantity of reagents and controls, among CROs, academic institutes, and research institutes is growing, contributing to this segment’s high growth rate.

“Indirect immunofluorescence segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on type, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into indirect immunofluorescence and direct immunofluorescence. In 2020, indirect immunofluorescence accounted for accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this segment are its advantages such as sensitivity, flexibility, better amplification of the signal, and lower cost over direct immunofluorescence.

“Cancer segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on disease, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. In 2020, the cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of cancer are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.

“Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end user, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented intopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and contract research organizations. In 2020, the hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising number of cases for various diseases coupled with the increasing number of hospitals worldwide are the major driving factors for this segment’s growth.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the Immunofluorescence assay market”

The Immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and favorable government initiatives are driving the growth of the immunofluorescence assay market in Asia Pacific.

