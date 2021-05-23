Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Size, Top Countries Data, Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2028 Availability of advanced immunofluorescence assays kits and reagents, growing healthcare burden of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare sector are key factors driving market growth

The global immunofluorescence assay (IFA) market size is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing global healthcare burden of chronic and infectious diseases, rising application of immunofluorescence assays in clinical diagnostics and research, and growing investments and expenditure in healthcare sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Immunofluorescence assay is a microscopic technique primarily used on microbiological samples, which uses the specificity of antibodies to their antigens. Antibodies are labelled with fluorescent dye and the subsequently formed antigen-antibody complex can be visualized using fluorescent microscope. Immunofluorescence assays are of two types: direct immunofluorescence, which uses primary antibody that is conjugated to fluorescent dye and indirect immunofluorescence in which a secondary antibody is conjugated with fluorophore against a primary antibody that is used for detection. IFA is a standardized technique extensively used in virology to determine the presence of antibodies by their specificity to viral antigens that are expressed by the infected cells. Immunofluorescence assays have also been used to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 to enable efficient detection and curb the spread of the virus, and this trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Size – USD 2.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing application of IFA in diagnostics and research

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4006

The Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market market. The global Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Market and profiled in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Werfen Company, Agilent Technologies, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., MEDIPAN GmbH, Enzo Biochem, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, and EpiGentek Group, and others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4006

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global immunofluorescence assay market based on product, type, disease, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Kits

Antibodies

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Direct immunofluorescence

Indirect immunofluorescence

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular diseases

Autoimmune diseases

Infectious diseases

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunofluorescence-assay-ifa-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Kits segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for complete solutions, calibrated reagents and controls from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and CROs.

Indirect immunofluorescence segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth during the forecast period attributable to numerous advantages offered by the technique such as improved flexibility, sensitivity, and improved signal amplification. This technique is more cost-effective as compared to direct immunofluorescence and is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Cancer segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to high prevalence of cancer worldwide, growing healthcare burden, and increasing adoption of immunofluorescence assays in screening and diagnosis of cancer.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for a robust revenue share in the global market owing to increasing use of immunofluorescence assays in antibodies-based therapeutics research and drug discovery and development processes.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare burden of chronic and infectious diseases, advancements in drug discovery and research, rising funding by government and other organizations, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4006

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read More:

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Growth

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Analysis

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Share

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Size

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Trends

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Statistics

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Report

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Companies

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Research

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Growth Rate

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Revenues

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Projections

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Top Companies

Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Market Revenue