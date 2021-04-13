Immunodiagnostics Market to Set Epic Growth Story in 2021 DiaSorin, Danaher, QIAGEN, Avant Diagnostics, Inc.

Immunodiagnostics is referred as a diagnostic methodology that primarily uses antigen-antibody reaction as its primary means of detection. Antibodies specific for a desired antigen can be conjugated with a radiolabel, fluorescent label, or color-forming enzyme and are used as a probe to detect it. The speed, accuracy and simplicity of such tests has led to the development of rapid techniques for the diagnosis of disease, microbes and even illegal drugs in vivo.

The immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising number of geriatric population, advances in diagnostic immunology and others. In addition, several initiatives undertaken by various government and non-government organizations for research and investment into immunodiagnostics therapeutics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of immunodiagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global immunodiagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading immunodiagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

DiaSorin

Danaher

QIAGEN

Avant Diagnostics, Inc.

bioMérieux S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

ARKRAY, Inc.

The global immunodiagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA), radioimmunoassays (RIA) and others. On the basis of application, the global immunodiagnostics market is segmented into, infectious diseases, oncology, endocrinology, autoimmune disorders and others. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes and others.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Immunodiagnostics industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

