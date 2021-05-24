Immunodiagnostics Market Highlights On Future Development 2026

Immunodiagnostics is a branch of in vitro diagnostics that diagnose the disease on the basis of antigen antibody reactions. It is used for diagnosing infectious diseases and chronic diseases such as cancers, autoimmune disorders, and others. It is used in the field of cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, endocrinology, oncology, and among others. The human immune system is a complex interactive network. Significant advancement in immunodiagnostics have improved diagnosis of this complex interactive network.

Rise in incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections, and others), cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and other chronic diseases have boosted the immunodiagnostics market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and changing lifestyle and demographics further propel the market. Technological advancement and growing awareness about immunodiagnostics drive the global market. However stringent regulatory scenarios restrain the global immunodiagnostics market.

The global immunodiagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the global market can be divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIAs), radioimmunoassays (RIAs), and others. Based on application, the market can be segregated into infectious diseases, oncology, endocrinology, autoimmune disorders, and others. The infectious diseases segment followed by oncology segment accounted for large share of the immunodiagnostics market owing to the rise in incidence and prevalence of these diseases.

In terms of end-user, the global immunodiagnostic market can be categorized into hospitals, clinical laboratories, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and others. The hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market due to the rise in number of hospital visits and growth in number of multispecialty hospitals with advanced diagnostics facilities. Surge in research & development expenditure and increase in demand for technically advanced immunodiagnostic assays are expected to boost the global immunodiagnostic market during forecast period.

Geographically, the global immunodiagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe constituted for large share of the global immunodiagnostics market due to the rise in demand for immunodiagnostics tests, increase in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Rise in awareness among consumers regarding early disease management encourages them to undergo regular tests and check-ups. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global market. The immunodiagnostics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in investments by various key players in the region, increase in awareness, developments in health care infrastructure, and favorable regulatory reforms propel of the immunodiagnostics market in Asia Pacific.

India and China are anticipated to drive the immunodiagnostics market in Asia Pacific due to presence of large population pool with high clinical unmet need. This, is anticipated to boost the demand for immunodiagnostics. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to the increase in investments from immunodiagnostics market players and rise in prevalence of immune diseases in these regions.

Key players operating in the global immunodiagnostics market include Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Danaher, Adaptive Biotechnologies, QIAGEN, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, AESKU Diagnostics, Autoimmune Technologies, Avant Diagnostics, bioMérieux, Inova Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omega Diagnostics, Nexus Dx, ORGENTEC Diagnostika, Protagen, Quest Diagnostics, Seramun Diagnostica, SQI Diagnostics, Tecan, and Trillium Diagnostics.

