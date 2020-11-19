Immunodiagnostics Market 2020 Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario || Top Players – Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN

Global Immunodiagnostics Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Immunodiagnostics Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global immunodiagnostics market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 24.89 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.

Key Market Competitors: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the immunodiagnostics market are Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN, AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC., AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Avant Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Nexus-Dx, Protagen, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH., SQI Diagnostics, Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin, Erba Diagnostics, Svar Life Science and Exagen Inc. amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Immunodiagnostics is a diagnostic method that uses antigen-antibody reactions to measure the presence of molecules in biological fluids. It is used primarily for detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular diseases), autoimmune disease, hormonal disorder etc. These tests are also used to distinguish between compatible blood types. They provide precise, quick and accurate results and hence are gaining importance.

Market Drivers

Growing ageing & geriatric population would also boost the growth of this market as they are more prone to chronic and infectious diseases

Rising need for correct, error free and speedy diagnostic tests

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of immunodiagnostics drives the growth of this market

Rising adoption of point of care testing (POCT) drives the demand for this market

Rising volumes of test due to the integration of laboratories would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations imposed by the government hinder the growth of this market

Cost of immunodiagnostics being expensive restrains its growth

Segmentation: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

By Product

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

By Technology

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)

Rapid Tests

Others

By End User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Oncology & Endocrinology

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Infectious Disease

GI Stool Testing

Autoimmune

Bone & Mineral

Cardiac Biomarkers

Others

By Type

Immunodiagnostic Instruments

Immunoassays

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Oncimmune Holdings plc acquired Protagen Diagnostics AG. Protagen is a leader in drug development for both immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. With this acquisition, Oncimmune along with its expertise in immunogenic product development would expand its client base by combining Protagen’s biomarker discovery capabilities, thereby accelerating product innovation and development process, bringing about advancements in immunodiagnostics.

In March 2016, DiaSorin S.p.A. in order to expand its client base, product portfolio, and presence in growing infectious disease molecular testing market acquired Focus Diagnostics’ immunodiagnostic & molecular diagnostic products business from Quest Diagnostics. Therefore, with this acquisition there would be development and innovations in the immunodiagnostic and infectious disease market.

Table of Content: Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

