Immunoassays Market Overpowering Hits $27.15 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of +9% with Leading Key Players like- Abbott, BD,Danaher, Devon Medical Products, EDP Biotech, Hologic, Luminex, Meridian Life Science, QIAGEN

Immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often referred to as an analytic and is in many cases a protein, although it may be other kinds of molecules, of different size and types, as long as the proper antibodies have the adequate properties for the assay are developed.

The global Immunoassays Market size was estimated at USD 18.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +9% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to accelerate the demand.

For instance, according to the United Nations, in 2021, the global geriatric population was 962 million and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, thereby driving the growth potential of the market for immunoassay.

The rise in incidence of infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, AIDS, and neurological disorders is one of the key factors projected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. For instance, as of 2021 according to the WHO, around 5.8 million cases of severe dengue were reported in the Americas.

Top Companies of Immunoassays Market:

Abbott, BD,Danaher, Devon Medical Products, EDP Biotech, Hologic, Luminex, Meridian Life Science, QIAGEN

Global Immunoassays Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enzyme Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Nephelometric Immunoassay

Global Immunoassays Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Centralized Laboratory

Academic Institution

Pharma & Biotech Firm

Contract Research Organization

For the purpose of the study, the global Immunoassays Market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more focus on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

The Immunoassays market report analyzes the opportunities, challenges and Growth in the global market, analyzing the data on a historical basis, estimated data for 2021, and forecasted data till the year 2028. Market analysis contains data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The market outlook of the market report covers industry overview, global industry outlook, macroeconomic outlook, and forecasted factors.

