Immunoassay Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Demand for Immunoassay market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

As the number of chronic and infectious diseases compound, medical advancements have grown in equal proportion. The global immunoassays market is one such domain. It is poised to register a positive growth trend, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period (2020-2026). Medical practitioners are increasingly relying on analyzer technique such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescent assay (IFA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) to detect infectious pathogens.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is an area where the immunoassay market shows promising developments. Key players have been conducting extensive research with the onset of the disease to determine possible antibodies to counter the virus. For instance, in April 2020, Bio-Rad Corporation announced the introduction of a blood-based immunoassay kit for the identification of antibodies for coronavirus. Besides, diagnosis of autoimmune diseases has also found increased applications of immunoassay treatments.

Key Takeaways of Global Immunoassay Market Study:

By technology, chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) shall capture nearly half of the global immunoassay market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% across the forecast period. Following behind is the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (CLIA), accounting for more than 30% of the market.

By product, the consumables segment shall capture greater than 4/5 th of the global immunoassay market. Wide usage of immunoassays in diagnosing infectious diseases and endocrine disorders is driving the consumables segment growth.

of the global immunoassay market. Wide usage of immunoassays in diagnosing infectious diseases and endocrine disorders is driving the consumables segment growth. By application, both endocrinal disorders and infectious diseases segment shall expand at a CAGR of 6.5% each, capturing 17.1% and 29.3% market shares respectively. Widespread applications of endocrinal testing for several disorders shall leverage growth prospects for endocrinal disorders while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is leveraging the infectious diseases segment.

By end-user, hospitals are anticipated to capture the majority of the market share (~81%) while blood banks shall expand the fastest, at a CAGR of nearly 7.0%. Increasing number of immunoassay tests in hospital settings is anticipated to drive the hospitals segment while increased demand for blood transfusions for curing infectious diseases is anticipated to leverage the blood banks segment.

By region, North America shall remain the supreme leader, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global immunoassay market. However, Asia-Pacific promises to offer lucrative opportunities, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. Mergers and acquisitions among leading manufacturers and burgeoning investments in the life sciences and healthcare industry are key growth determinants in both regions.

The Immunoassay market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Immunoassay market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

