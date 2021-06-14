Immunoassay Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Analysis Growth Trends by 2030

Immunoassay Market: Overview

Immunoassay methods are used to quantify the concentration of analyte of interest. Their use in high-throughput screening has risen substantially, endowing some sizable revenues to market players. The methods are based on the specificity and selectivity of antibody reagents generated, which take into account assay critical success factors.

Use of immunoassays has made some remarkable penetration in automated clinical chemistry laboratory applications. Their use in accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is noticeable and industry players have earned some substantial revenues from the use of these in hospitals settings. Some of the popular techniques in the immunoassay market are Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA), RIA, Elisa (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and rapid test.

The study presents a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics, new approaches to strategy setting by top players, and key consumer propositions.

Immunoassay Market: Key Trends

The drive toward increasing the efficacy of antibody tests is a key factor propelling developments in the immunoassay market. Automation in clinical lab processes and advent of new analytical platforms have set the tone for innovations in the market. The growing use of immunoassay methods in diagnosis of various autoimmune diseases is a key trend spurring revenue generation in the immunoassay market. Some of the diseases where immunoassay has proved to be helpful are systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, antiphospholipid syndrome, and Sjögren’s syndrome.

The evolution of the market has been pivoting on immunoassay labelling technology. For instance, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) has undergone vast change over the past few decades. Strides made in the autoantibody detection has greatly advanced the possibilities in the immunoassay market.

Immunoassay Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Policy makers and healthcare systems relentlessly working on control of rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic and framing strategies to understand how the impacts of the disease can be mitigated have laid high hope of development in immunoassay. SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence currently attracts groundswell of interest among economies suffering from the fallout of the recent outbreaks. Seroprevalence will be achieved by successful serological testing of large array of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Novel assays are needed to ascertain whether individuals have developed adequate immunity after vaccination and what is the duration of antibody responses. Recently, high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 multiplex microsphere immunoassay (MMIA) has demonstrated that potential and is earning attention of epidemiologists in estimating transmission dynamics. The immunoassay has been tested in first responders (FRs) in the U.S. The drive for effective serosurveillance stems from the intense need for developing effective health strategies for public health management of various infectious disease outbreaks in future. The trend is imparting a robust impetus on the revenue generation for the players in the immunoassay market.

Some of the key players in the immunoassay market are;

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Becton, Dickinson, and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Sysmex Corporation Quidel Corporation Abbott Laboratories Siemens Healthineers Immunoassay Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America has been a highly lucrative market. Some remarkable advances have been made in developing and validating new immunoassays, such as Chemiluminescent immunoassay technology. The U.S. has been an early adopter of automated technologies. The region as a whole has seen a sizable spending on advancing autoimmunology laboratory organisation in the key economies, thereby cementing its prospects in the global immunoassay market. The commercialization of cutting-edge new analytical platforms is likely to sustain the growth momentum of the regional market in the next few years as well.

