Immunoassay Analyzers Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits | Major Giants – Olympus Corporation; Immunodiagnostic Systems; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Market Analysis: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Global immunoassay analyzers market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of geriatric population suffering from several diseases requiring better quality of drugs & treatment methods along with a change of lifestyle resulting in the population adopting smoking & drinking habits resulting in them suffering from diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Market Definition: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Immunoassay analyzers are medical devices that are utilized for the immunoassay test which helps in the detection of protein analyte present in a specific blood sample. Although its use does not just end there, it is also utilized in the detection of any antigen, antibody, pathogen, hormone or enzyme in the human body with the help of analysis of a sample taken from the body. Their usage is growing due to their benefits in publishing tests and the accuracy of their operations.

Immunoassay Analyzers Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders of chronic nature is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing establishments of pharmaceutical, biotechnology & research institutes is expected to drive the growth of the market

Immunoassay Analyzers Market Restraints

Lack in the presence of reimbursement scenarios for diagnostic testing instruments is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the products along with a lengthy and strict regulations fulfliment requirement for these products making them inaccessible to several end-users is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By Instrument

Immunofluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Enzyme Linked Fluorescent System (ELFA)

Multiplexed Assay System

Radioimmunoassay

Others

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By Technology

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA)

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Others

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By Application

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

AIDS

Endocrinology

Drug Monitoring

Cardiology

Oncology

Allergy Testing

Others

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Blood Banks

Others

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By Sales Model

Reagent Rental/Lease

Outright Sale

Immunoassay Analyzers Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Immunoassay Analyzers Market :

In December 2017, J Mitra & Co Private Limited announced the launch of their immunoassay analyzer named as “i-Quant”. The product developed in collaboration with HTIC, the technology innovation center of IIT Madras. “i-Quant” is a fluorescence immunoassay analyzer helping in the quantitative and qualitative detection of blood samples for test parameters such as TSH, T3, T4, vitamin D, dengue NS1 antigen and HbA1c.

In June 2016, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the launch of their new immunoassay solution for the regions using the CE mark. The product termed as “cobas e 801 module” is an addition to their modular analyzer “cobas 8000 series” providing high levels of flexibility offering high effectiveness and environmental friendly testing operations, offering better speed of operations and requirement of lower sample volume.

Competitive Analysis: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Global immunoassay analyzers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunoassay analyzers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global immunoassay analyzers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

