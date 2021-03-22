Immunity Boosting Products Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Immunity Boosting Products Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global immunity boosting products market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Immunity boosting products refer to the various food products that possess immune-modulatory properties and offer specific and non-specific immune responses. Their consumption aids in boosting the immunity of individuals while minimizing nutritional deficiencies. Widely consisting of probiotics, prebiotics, dietary supplements and other food and beverage products, these consumables are a rich source of fibers, minerals, enzymes, vitamins, amino acids, and micro and macronutrients. They are an essential component of immunity care and preventive healthcare as their regular consumption assists the human body fight against numerous infections and viruses in an efficient manner.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunity-boosting-products-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Immunity Boosting Products Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding health and wellness among individuals. With the hectic lifestyle led by the working population, untimely consumption of meals, rising preference for smoking and consuming alcohol and a lack of physical activities are becoming increasingly prevalent among the masses. This has resulted in weakening their immune systems that, in turn, can adversely affect their health. In order to improve the metabolism rate of the body and prevent incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, individuals are now preferring to consume immunity boosting products on a regular basis as a preventive measure, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the increasing geriatric population and the high occurrence of chronic illnesses among them are also driving the growth of the market. The market is further driven by the rapid outbreak of global epidemics and pandemics across the globe in recent years. The current state pertaining to the ever-increasing number of patients suffering from coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) has led the majority of the unaffected population to consume immunity boosting foods in an attempt to protect their body from being infected by the virus. Numerous organizations are also undertaking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of maintaining high immunity amidst the pandemic, which has been instrumental in contributing to the market growth. Some of the other factors catalyzing the market growth include high investments in research and development and the advent of organic and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) health supplements available in the form of flavor-enhanced gummies, soft gels and pills. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into supplements, beverages, food (nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables, dairy-based products, probiotics and prebiotics, and others) and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into convenience stores, medical stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Associated British Foods Plc, Danone S.A., Diamond Foods (Snyder’s-Lance Inc.), Dole Food Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Hines Nut Company, Nestlé S.A., Olam International, and Pinnacle Foods (Conagra Brands Inc.).

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunity-boosting-products-market

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquefied-petroleum-gas-market

Telehandler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehandler-market

Cryptocurrency Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryptocurrency-market

Fertilizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-market

System Integration Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/system-integration-market

Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-media-adaptor-dma-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-03-01?tesla=y

In-app Advertising Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/in-app-advertising-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-03-01?tesla=y

Green Data Center Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/green-data-center-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-03-01?tesla=y

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fabric-softeners-and-conditioners-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-03-01?tesla=y

Cannula Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cannula-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-03-01?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800