Immune-mediated Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share, Trends and Forecast 2030

Immune-mediated Inflammatory Diseases: Introduction

Immune-mediated inflammatory disease (IMID) is a group of unrelated conditions that lack a definitive etiology, but share a common inflammatory pathway leading to inflammation. Immune-mediated diseases are conditions triggered by over activity or abnormal activity of the body’s immune system. All immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) can cause organ damage, and are associated with increased morbidity and/or mortality.

The normal immune system is a complex system that protects our bodies from infections. The white blood cells or lymphocytes help us fight the infection when our body becomes infected with a bacteria, virus, or parasite.

Some of the well-known immune-mediated inflammatory or autoimmune diseases include ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, Behcet’s disease, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), systemic lupus erythematosus, insulin-dependent (type 1) diabetes mellitus, and various allergies (eczema, hives, hay fever, asthma attacks, food allergies, etc.), as well as many cardiovascular, neuromuscular, and infectious diseases

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Immune-mediated Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market

The number of people affected with autoimmune diseases is rising consistently across the world. The root cause of a number of these diseases can be traced to a lack of healthy lifestyle and dietary habits and genetics that can trigger these diseases. Rise in the number of these diseases propels the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market.

Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases have affected a large number of individuals globally, and are the leading cause of death among the global population

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases of the liver, heart, kidneys, pancreas, and blood disorders have augmented the demand for immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment. Therefore, a rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases across the globe fuels the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market.

However, lack of patient awareness, side effects associated with drugs, and poor reimbursement is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period

Asthma and COPD to Lead Global Market

The global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, indication, distribution channel, and region

In terms of treatment type, the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market can be classified into traditional drugs (corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-TNF agents, etc.), targeted biologic therapies, and novel therapies. Based on indication, the global market can be categorized into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Market for Immune-mediated Inflammatory Disease Treatments

The global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Adoption of advanced treatment options is increasing in developing countries, thereby providing opportunities in the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market

Availability of superior treatment facilities at quite low prices in developing countries, such as India and China, compared to that in the West is a major factor boosting the immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market in Asia Pacific. Growing medical tourism industry in developing countries is anticipated to offer significant opportunities in the immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Immune-mediated Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market

Leading players in the global immune-mediated inflammatory disease treatment market include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers

Sanofi SA

Roche

