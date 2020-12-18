Immersion Cooling Market Research, Demand, Future Analysis, Size, Share and Global Industry Forecast 2027

Immersion cooling an IT cooling practice that helps the cooling of IT components and other electronics like the complete servers by submerging them in a thermally conductive dielectric liquid or a coolant. Heat is eliminated from the system by circulating the fluid into direct current contact with hot components and then through cool heat exchangers. The immersion cooling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing density of server racks coupled with the growing need for cost-effective cooling solutions.

However, the requirement of additional and specialized infrastructure restricts the growth of the immersion cooling market. On the other hand, the development of cooling solutions for deployment in harsh environments is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Immersion Cooling as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Immersion Cooling are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Immersion Cooling in the world market.

The List of Companies

1. Allied-Control

2. Asperitas

3. DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

4. DownUnder GeoSolutions

5. FUJITSU

6. Green Revolution Cooling

7. Iceotope

8. LiquidCool Solutions

9. Midas Green Technologies

10. Submer

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more.

Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Immersion Cooling market globally. This report on ‘Immersion Cooling Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global immersion cooling market is segmented on the basis of type, cooling fluid and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. On the basis of the cooling fluid, the market is segmented as mineral oil, fluorocarbon-based fluid, synthetic oil and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as high performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global immersion cooling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The immersion cooling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

