Immediate discount of 200 euros on the Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G

If you are looking for a 5G-compatible smartphone for future offers from our mobile operators, the Oppo Find X2 Neo benefits from a super instant discount of 200 euros that is hard to crack.

Oppo Find X2 Neo: an alternative to OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 5

Oppo belongs to the same group as OnePlus, Vivo and Realme, namely BBK Electronics, and the brand offers smartphones that are good value for money and have a great finish on their devices.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo has a very nice 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the latter there is a fingerprint reader as in the high-end models.

Under the hood is a tech sheet very similar to the one on the OnePlus Nord and the Google Pixel 5 as it uses the same Qualcomm chip:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

For the photo part, the Oppo Find X2 has a quadruple module:

48 megapixels, wide angle 13 megapixels, optical zoom 2X8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, black and white

Rely on a huge 32-megapixel sensor for selfies, videos, and other video calls!

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4025 mAh battery compatible with the 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charger that can charge 50% in just 20 minutes.

Starting at 699 euros, it has just dropped to just 499 euros! And if you prefer Samsung, the Galaxy S10 E is very affordable in a package with an AKG speaker too.

Why fall for this smartphone?

90 Hz refresh rate Quadruple photo sensors 5G compatibility

