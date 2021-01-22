IMK boss still sees high obstacles to deportation to Syria | Free press

Stuttgart (AP) – The new Chair of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior, Thomas Strobl, sees high barriers to repatriation to civil war countries, even after the deportation stop to Syria has ended.

“Even those at risk in our country can no longer refer to a deportation stop,” said the CDU Interior Minister of Baden-Württemberg at the German news agency in Stuttgart. However, a number of conditions would have to be met, only then would “in individual cases also be possible to return to Syria”. The deportation ban, in force since 2012, expired at the end of 2020 at the insistence of the Union.

There are a number of people “that I would consider an absolute security gain for Baden-Württemberg and Germany if they were gone, but if we could bring them back to Syria,” Strobl said. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, there are 89 Islamic threats from Syria in Germany. People believed to have committed the most serious politically motivated crimes are at risk.

About ten criminals or persons under threat could be returned to Syria from Baden-Württemberg if the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) lifts its ban on deportation of these people, Strobl said. Another condition for return is that the European Convention on Human Rights must be examined and observed in each individual case. “And third, there must be a practical opportunity to return someone.”

That means there must be safe areas in Syria to which people can deport. The assessment of the situation by the Federal Public Service is crucial here. It was recently said that “massive violations of human rights by various actors” continue to occur in all parts of the country. Strobl said, “Times are changing and the situation on the ground in Syria can also change.”

As changing chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior, the CDU politician has decided to intensify cybercrime. The economic damage caused by cyber espionage and cyber sabotage is “gigantic”. Cooperation between the countries must be improved here and attention must be paid to the division of labor. “Not everyone has to do everything. That applies to me in general in federalism and it also applies to the security authorities, for example also to our offices for the protection of the constitution, ”says Strobl. “It would be good if we set more priorities with the security authorities and that the countries also support each other. This is my way. “

In addition, the Minister of the Interior wants to strengthen police cooperation in Europe. “Schengen is one of Europe’s most important achievements,” said Strobl. “But of course we also have a space where criminals – in principle from Sicily to Finland – can move freely.” Therefore, the exchange of police information needs to be improved. The joint center of Franco-German police and customs cooperation in Kehl, where we have been pioneering for more than two decades, could serve as an example.

In the Conference of the Ministers of the Interior, the ministers of the federal and state governments exchange ideas. They meet twice a year.