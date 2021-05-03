Imitation Jewelry Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels To 2025

Imitation Jewelry Market

Imitation jewelry refers to jewelry made from inexpensive metals and gemstones. Imitation jewelry is mainly made from low cost metals such as brass, nickel, sterling silver, steel, silver or gold plated. It also includes gemstones such as lucite or rhinestone. As the cost of buying gemstones, diamonds, and solid gold is steep when trying to match up jewelry pieces for different occasions and outfits, consumers are purchasing imitation jewelry to strike a balance between looking fashionable and maintaining budgets. Imitation jewelry is a replica of fine jewelry but can cost significantly less. The imitation jewelry market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to growing demand.

Major Key Players of the Imitation Jewelry Market are:

DCK Concessions, Yurman Design, Inc., LOUIS VUITTON, Avon Product Inc., Swank, Inc. Cartier, Buckley Jewellery Limited, Billig Jewelers, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., Stuller, Inc., and Gianni Versace S.p.A. among others.

The main drivers of growth for the imitation jewelry market is globalization of brands, rising prices of gold and other valuable stones and pearls, and growing demand for male costume jewelry. Some of the key challenges faced by the imitation jewelry industry include rising raw material cost and overall subtle market of fashion jewelry. The disorganized supply chain of the raw materials used in costume jewelry also acts as a major restraint for the industry as it sometimes increases the prices of raw materials. Online channels are still a new trend in many regions but are offering numerous new opportunities for the market. The main threat hampering the growth of the imitation jewelry market is the shortage of skilled craftsmen. Additionally, considerable time is spent on quality checks of raw materials from local suppliers, thus delaying delivery to the market. Although there are strict regulations (especially in the western countries) regarding the type of metals used in the jewelry, some cases have been reported which shows a high percentage of unsafe chemicals used, including lead, chromium, and nickel. This has created fear in the minds of people and can act as a major restraint which can negatively impact the growth of the market in the near future. Also, fast changing fashion trends is affecting the growth of the market. However, growing fashion consciousness among teens and cost effective fashionable jewelry is likely to boost the overall market in the coming years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

In the end, Imitation Jewelry industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

