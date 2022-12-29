Imagine Dragons To Stage Live Concert In Dolby Atmos At CES

Dolby has introduced at present that it’s partnering with Grammy award-winning band Think about Dragons to placed on a personal live performance in ultra-immersive Dolby Atmos encompass sound through the upcoming CES know-how present in Las Vegas.

The present goes to happen at 9pm PT on Thursday January 5 within the Park MGM resort’s Dolby Reside venue – a cutting-edge, 5,200-seat theatre geared up to, in Dolby’s personal phrases, “convey stay performances to the following degree by taking listeners contained in the music to disclose particulars with unparalleled readability and depth”.

The live performance will mark the primary time Think about Dragons has ever carried out a stay set in Dolby Atmos, giving their legions of followers a singular alternative to benefit from the band’s music in a complete new manner.

The live performance is being staged to learn Think about Dragons’ non-profit Tyler Robinson Basis (TRF), which is devoted to offering help to households struggling with the results of a pediatric most cancers prognosis, in addition to greater than 35 native charities serving struggling communities within the Las Vegas space.

The Think about Dragons will likely be enjoying their first ever stay live performance in Dolby Atmos sound on the Park … [+] MGM in Las Vegas on January 5. Picture: Dolby/Think about Dragons

Actually 1000’s of tickets are going to the group members and volunteers who serve these organisations, in addition to among the individuals who profit from their work.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Dolby to placed on this particular live performance in Dolby Atmos benefiting TRF and native charities,” mentioned Think about Dragons entrance man Dan Reynolds. “It’s going to be an unimaginable night time with our followers and TRF.”

Dolby and Park MGM may even be stunning quite a lot of followers on social media with free tickets to the present, and there may even be ticket giveaway competitions on the radio within the coming days.

The Think about Dragons’ multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning catalogue contains hits reminiscent of Bones, Radioactive, Demons, Believer and Thunder, and the band boasts cumulative gross sales equal to 68 million albums, 55 million digital songs, and a staggering 110 billion streams. They’re the one band in historical past to earn 4 RIAA Diamond Singles, and since they first broke onto the scene in 2009, they’ve managed to realize 5 consecutive high 10 album debuts.

Even with a lot publicity to their music already on the market, although, expertise with Dolby Atmos music means that Think about Dragons’ Dolby Reside debut will ship a degree of musical immersion not even probably the most devoted followers could have heard earlier than.

“Think about Dragons’ particular relationship with TRF moved us, which is why we needed to discover a strategy to give again to the neighborhood that welcomes us with open arms yearly for CES – and which we now get to name house with Dolby Reside.” mentioned Dolby’s Senior VP and Chief Advertising Officer Todd Pendleton. “We are able to’t watch for visitors to expertise Think about Dragons stay in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Reside for this particular one night time present.”

Dolby Reside has beforehand performed host to particular engagements by Girl Gaga, Bruno Mars, Usher, the Jonas Brothers and Aerosmith, amongst others, and Dolby states that the venue will likely be internet hosting Dolby Atmos performances from different artists sooner or later. To regulate what’s occurring on the ground-breaking venue, it’s really useful that you just take a look at the repeatedly up to date record of occasions on parkMGM.com, or observe the venue on its Fb, Twitter and Instagram accounts.