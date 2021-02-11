Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market Latest Technology Advancements and Future Scope 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The image signal processor and vision processor market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sigma Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Fujitsu Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Google LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– March 2020 – STMicroelectronics launched its new high-speed image sensors that use global shutter as the preferred mode for capturing distortion-free images when the scene is moving or when near-infrared illumination is needed. STs advanced image-sensor process technologies enable class-leading pixel size while offering both high sensitivity and low crosstalk.

– Jun 2019 – Cadence Design Systems Inc. announced that Toshiba had implemented the Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSPs for its next-generation automotive SoC to meet functional safety requirements. The Vision P6 DSP provides high compute throughput with low power consumption, small core area, and a strong partner ecosystem, and is certified to meet functional safety requirements, making it the ideal choice for automotive applications.

Scope of the Report:

The Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to a rise in the adoption of image signal processor and vision Processor systems across a broad range of industry verticals, including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing. Notable investments in research, production, and development are also adding to the growth of the market. Besides, advances in electronics and semiconductor organizations that have built low-cost hardware with advanced innovations and abilities have led to the growth of the ISP and VPU industry.

– The market holds enormous growth potential for premium products like smartphones, and the use of cameras and drones for surveillance applications. Furthermore, the surge in the usage of VPUs in security and surveillance cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and automobiles, among other application areas, is driving the growth of the market.

– The growing demand for high computational capability, rising demand for computer vision applications, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and growing need for ASICs are the principal factors that drive market growth.

– The hardware component segment is anticipated to govern the global market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for AI-enabled ISPs and VPUs is expected to quicken the growth of the software component segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Hold Dominant Size of the Market

– The increasing deployment of ISPs and VPUs in VR products, smartphones, drones, etc., is pushing the image signal Processor and Vision Processor Market for consumer electronics. Constant innovations in these products, inducing advanced features and functionalities, add to their increasing adoption. Demand to bring superior products with upgraded consumer experience and excellent functionalities drive the adoption of ISPs and VPUs by OEMs.

– Fast processors, connectivity, superior camera quality, and applications make smartphones the most thriving consumer electronic devices in terms of their adoption. Unlike phones available now, future smartphones will leverage innovations such as 5G connectivity, machine-learning chips, AI capabilities, and more powerful processing power.

– VPUs, which use dedicated AI chipsets, enhance the user experience by inducing the AI computing capacity to the devices. Growing demand for premium smartphones due to advanced characteristics, such as higher security, faster computing, low latency, and less dependence on connectivity, is expected to encourage the adoption of dedicated AI chips.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Image Signal Processor and Vision Processor Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

