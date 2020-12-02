Image Sensor Market 2020-2027: Emerging Trends, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies By Key Market Players

Image Sensor Market Outlook – 2027

Image sensor detects images and conveys information to central monitoring system. It is used in electronic imaging devices, such as digital camera, camera modules, medical imaging equipment, and others. These sensors are also used for in automotive applications security purposes. It is used for traffic management applications, such as detection of moving violations, railroad crossing monitoring, and detection of traffic rules violations. Image sensors have become smaller, cheaper, and consume less power due to technological advancements.

Affordable CMOS image sensors and mobile devices with dual camera are factors that fuel the growth in the world image sensor market. In addition, increasing usage of webcams in tablets & laptops supplements the growth. However, high manufacturing cost and reducing demand for still camera are factors restraining the growth in the market. Application in self-driving car and applications in gesture recognition create opportunities in the market.

The world image sensor market is segmented based on technology, specification, application, and geography. The technology segment is classified into CMOS, CCD, and others. On the basis of specifications, the market is classified based on processing type, spectrum, and array type. The applications covered in the report are aerospace, entertainment, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and security & surveillance. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are CMOSIS NV, GalaxyCore Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation. They have adopted various strategies, such as expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology

CMOS

CCD

Others

By Specification

Processing Type

Spectrum

Array Type

By Application

Aerospace

Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Key Market Players:

CMOSIS NV

GalaxyCore Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

