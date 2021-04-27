Image recognition Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market. The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to a sudden and rapid increase in adoption of image recognition software in computer graphics, medical imaging, and photo editing, among others. Rapidly growing trends of industry automation and Industry 4.0 are driving adoption of image recognition software, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Image recognition industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Image recognition sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Image recognition market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Image recognition market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Image recognition market are IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security and Surveillance Scanning and Imaging Augmented Reality Image Search Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Object Recognition QR/ Barcode Recognition Pattern Recognition Facial Recognition Optical Character Recognition

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Media & Entertainment Healthcare Retail & E-commerce BFSI IT & Telecom Automobile & Transportation Government Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Image recognition market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

