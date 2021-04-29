Image Recognition in CPG Market to Undertake Strapping Revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028| IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Trax (Singapore), Catchoom (Spain), Slyce (US), LTU Tech (France), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera (Turkey), Blippar (UK), Ricoh innovations (US), Clarifai (US)

Image Recognition in CPG Market to Undertake Strapping Revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028| IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Trax (Singapore), Catchoom (Spain), Slyce (US), LTU Tech (France), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera (Turkey), Blippar (UK), Ricoh innovations (US), Clarifai (US)

Image Recognition in CPG Market size to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +21 % from 2020 to 2028.

Image recognition solutions are revolutionizing the way CPG companies manage customer interactions, market products online and offline, and manage store inventory. Image recognition technology is increasingly being used to search for products online for purchase. For example, Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, is currently working on developing a visual product feature in Snapchat that will leverage image recognition technology and help users to take pictures of products in the real world; and identify, browse, and purchase items on Amazon.

A new informative report on global Image Recognition in CPG market has been newly released by Report Consultant to its humongous database to make well-informed decisions throughout the businesses. It makes use of industry-specific research methodologies such as primary and secondary research for gathering data from different reliable sources.

Ask for sample report of this Market now! @

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=74762

Global Image Recognition in CPG market studies offers detailed analysis of demand-supply chaining, local consumption and global consumption to understand the overall framework of global market. Different key industries are also examined to get more detailed and accurate analysis of effective methodologies carried out by them.

Top vendors of Image Recognition in CPG Market:

IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Trax (Singapore), Catchoom (Spain), Slyce (US), LTU Tech (France), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera (Turkey), Blippar (UK), Ricoh innovations (US), Clarifai (US), Deepomatic (France), Wikitude (Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Toshiba (Japan), Oracle (US).

Moreover, global market scenario has been presented with different attributes such as current statistics of global Image Recognition in CPG market, historical records along with the future predictions. Drivers and restraining are also analyzed by researchers which help to understand the growing and hampering factors in front of the global businesses.

Ask for discount on this Market Report @

https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=74762

Furthermore, it makes use of graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, charts, tables, graphs and flowcharts to present the data more effectively. The global Image Recognition in CPG market report has been presented in logical chapter-wise format for better and clear understanding to readers. This global analytical report can be used by different investors, business owners, decision-makers, policymakers to make further decisions in the businesses.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Image Recognition in CPG Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com