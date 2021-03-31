Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report
Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is valued approximately USD 2.1billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image guided therapy system help surgeons by navigating the devices inside the body of patients and display a 3D image of the targeted area. Image-guided Therapy Systems provide information constantly, enables surgeons to plan for surgery, make adjustments in very less time, making the surgery safer and less invasive. This helps to treat various therapeutic areas, such as pain, trauma, urology, cardiac, vascular, endovascular, spine, orthopedics, and neurology, also used in the treatment of hypertension through renal denervation. The rising technological advancements, increase in geriatric population as well as increase prevalence of chronic diseases are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to American Hospital Association, the number of Americans with chronic medical condistions was 149 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 164 millions of Americans suffering from chronic medical conditions in 2025. Similarly, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Whereas, high price of image-guided therapy systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Image-guided Therapy Systems market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Image-guided Therapy Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the improved healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and quick adoption of advanced radiation therapies in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic Plc
Siemens Healthineers
Analogic Corporation
GE Healthcare
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Brainlab AG
Olympus Corporation
Stryker Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product:
Ultrasound Systems
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Endoscopes
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
X-ray Fluoroscopy
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
by Application:
Cardiac Surgery
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Urology
Oncology Surgery
Gastroenterology
Others
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research & Academic Institutions
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors