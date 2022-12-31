“I’m very thankful for this”

Within the wake of the Tate brothers’ current arrest, many streamers have given their ideas on the matter, together with Zack “Asmongold.” Whereas the precise arrest has the web divided, some streamers are wanting ahead to a trial occurring for Andrew Tate and his brother. This can undoubtedly create content material for them to debate and farm on their channels.

A type of streamers is Asmongold, who, whereas watching the arrest of the 2 brothers in Romania, felt that he may make some cash off of the affair because of creating content material round it on Twitch.

“I’m very grateful for this.”

Asmongold discusses a possible Tate brothers trial on Twitch

(Clip begins at 33:48)

Twitch streamer and member of OTK, Asmongold, mentioned the arrest of the Tate brothers in a current stream. The Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate and his brother below suspicion of human trafficking and s*xual assault.

The web is split on the subject, with the kickboxer’s followers claiming it’s a false cost and others grateful to see Prime G locked away. Nonetheless, Asmongold checked out it in a special gentle, and whether or not he was kidding or not, he talked contently.

He identified that resulting from Andrew Tate’s ego, if it goes to trial, the chances are excessive that will probably be televised, and they’ll be capable of watch it on Twitch and create content material.

“That is gonna be content material for me for in all probability, the subsequent two weeks. If there’s a trial, I’m certain, Andrew Tate, with as a lot of an egomaniac as he’s, he’ll have the trial televised.”

Based on the Twitch streamer, he’ll closely monetize the entire content material round Andrew Tate, satisfied he’ll make tons of cash irrespective of which approach issues go. Zack claimed that he’d cowl the entire saga it doesn’t matter what occurred.

“We’ll be waking up at 8 within the morning each day to look at this. We’re going to be farming these guys, in or out of jail, it doesn’t matter what. I’m tremendous excited for it. The entire movies about it are going to be monetized, we’re gonna make a ton of cash off of this.

The streamer mentioned he didn’t care what occurred. He’s excited to earn money off this newfound drama as Andrew Tate fights off human trafficking fees.

“It’s simply nice. I imply, we’re getting into a brand new golden age. I’m so completely happy. So, yeah, I don’t give a f**ok about this both approach, doesn’t matter to me both approach. That’s the reality.”

The web responds to Asmongold’s monetization of a possible trial

When the clip hit r/LiveStreamFails, a number of viewers took the streamer to activity for the way he was reacting. They claimed the content material creator deleted all threads involving former OTK member Wealthy Campbell as a result of it wasn’t “drama,” however a case in regards to the human trafficking of harmless women is taken into account “content material.”

Others would take the streamer to activity for pretending to not care about one thing like this. Some would name it immature and say it might be an indication of melancholy. One other Redditor highlighted all of the protection of the Amber Heard trial because the second they misplaced respect for Asmongold.

Some seen this as infantile, and others had lengthy since misplaced respect for Asmongold (Picture by way of LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

One Redditor would spotlight a clip of Asmongold smashing his brow into his desk to die throughout a World of Warcraft encounter in response to a different commenter saying that individuals shouldn’t count on logic from him. Fairly a number of responses had been baffled that the streamer had such an enormous following, however one other reply had a response to that.

Fairly a number of folks disliked the thought of monetizing a trial like this, but it surely’s unlikely that the streamer will change his thoughts. Others had been appalled on the streamer treating the case as irrelevant, and the end result was primarily unimportant in comparison with creating wealth off it.



