I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss English dub release date revealed by Crunchyroll
The I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss English dub launch date is October 15, 2022. You may watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.
The subbed model of the anime premiered on October 1, 2022, and it’s presently airing on TOKYO MX, MBS, WOWOW, AT-X, and BS-TBS.
Forged and workers
Crunchyroll additionally revealed the principle solid and workers for Episode 1 of the English dub:
The solid consists of:
- Alexis Tipton (Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle) as Aileen
- John Burgmeier (Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Recordsdata) as Claude
- Hayden Daviau (Rina Tennouji in Love Reside! Nijigasaki Excessive College Idol Membership) as Lilia
- Kyle Igneczi (Yujiro Someya in Heroines Run the Present: The Unpopular Lady and the Secret Activity) as Cedric
- Brandon Johnson (Arc in Skeleton Knight in One other World) as Beelzebuth
- Kyle Phillips (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia) as Keith
- Anthony Bowling (Sakamoto in Nichijou) as Almond
- Kamen Casey (Tsurayuki Rokuonji in Remake Our Life!) as Marcus
- Sean Hennigan (Gol D. Roger in One Piece) as Rudolph
- Emily Fajardo (Bojji in Rating of Kings) as Ribbon
- Extra Voices: Cory Phillips, Kristian Eros, Jacob Alexander, Nicholas Markgraf, Bryson Baugus
The crew consists of:
- ADR Director — Jad Saxton
- Assistant ADR Director — Morgan Lauré
- Lead ADR Engineer — Ian Emerson
- Assistant ADR Engineer — Noah Whitehead
- ADR Script Writers — Natalie Van Sistine, Macy Anne Johnson
- ADR Script Supervisor — Emily Neves
- ADR Prep — Dominique French
Extra about I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss, additionally recognized in Japan as Akuyaku Reijo Nanode Rasubosu o Katte Mimashita, anime relies on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical title written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mai Murasaki.
The sunshine novels had been first serialized on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro. The sequence was later acquired by Kadokawa Shoten, who’ve printed the novels beneath their Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint since September 2017. A complete of 9 volumes have been launched so far.
It additionally obtained a manga adaptation by Anko Yuzu which was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Comp Ace journal. The chapters have been collected in three tankobon volumes.
For extra info on the sequence, try the official I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss anime web site.