I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss English dub release date revealed by Crunchyroll

The I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss English dub launch date is October 15, 2022. You may watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.

The subbed model of the anime premiered on October 1, 2022, and it’s presently airing on TOKYO MX, MBS, WOWOW, AT-X, and BS-TBS.

Forged and workers

Crunchyroll additionally revealed the principle solid and workers for Episode 1 of the English dub:

The solid consists of:

Alexis Tipton (Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle) as Aileen

John Burgmeier (Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Recordsdata) as Claude

Hayden Daviau (Rina Tennouji in Love Reside! Nijigasaki Excessive College Idol Membership) as Lilia

Kyle Igneczi (Yujiro Someya in Heroines Run the Present: The Unpopular Lady and the Secret Activity) as Cedric

Brandon Johnson (Arc in Skeleton Knight in One other World) as Beelzebuth

Kyle Phillips (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia) as Keith

Anthony Bowling (Sakamoto in Nichijou) as Almond

Kamen Casey (Tsurayuki Rokuonji in Remake Our Life!) as Marcus

Sean Hennigan (Gol D. Roger in One Piece) as Rudolph

Emily Fajardo (Bojji in Rating of Kings) as Ribbon

Extra Voices: Cory Phillips, Kristian Eros, Jacob Alexander, Nicholas Markgraf, Bryson Baugus

The crew consists of:

ADR Director — Jad Saxton

Assistant ADR Director — Morgan Lauré

Lead ADR Engineer — Ian Emerson

Assistant ADR Engineer — Noah Whitehead

ADR Script Writers — Natalie Van Sistine, Macy Anne Johnson

ADR Script Supervisor — Emily Neves

ADR Prep — Dominique French

Extra about I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss, additionally recognized in Japan as Akuyaku Reijo Nanode Rasubosu o Katte Mimashita, anime relies on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical title written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mai Murasaki.

The sunshine novels had been first serialized on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro. The sequence was later acquired by Kadokawa Shoten, who’ve printed the novels beneath their Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint since September 2017. A complete of 9 volumes have been launched so far.

It additionally obtained a manga adaptation by Anko Yuzu which was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Comp Ace journal. The chapters have been collected in three tankobon volumes.

For extra info on the sequence, try the official I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Last Boss anime web site.