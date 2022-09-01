Claude and Lauren from I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss. Pic credit score: Maho Movie

The second trailer PV for I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss has been launched, revealing that the anime is about to premiere in Fall 2022. The precise I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss launch date will probably be on October 1, 2022. The present will air on TOKYO MX and MBS on October 1, WOWOW on October 5, AT-X on October 6, and BS-TBS on October 7, 2022.

The anime was first introduced again in September 2021, and data on the primary solid and employees was revealed in March 2022.

Together with the trailer PV, the ending theme tune data has additionally been launched. The I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss ED theme tune is “Nomic” by ACCAMER.

The second trailer PV depicts Lauren and Claude reversing their offensive and defensive strikes, regularly rising nearer to one another. The trailer additionally previews the I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss OP theme tune “Kyokan sarenakute mo Ii Janai” by Rie Takahashi.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing group on the MBS Youtube Channel:

TVアニメ『悪役令嬢なのでラスボスを飼ってみました』第2弾PV|2022年10月1日（土）放送開始

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss solid and employees

Beforehand introduced important solid members embody:

Rie Takahashi as Aileen Lauren d’Autriche

Yuuichirou Umehara as Claude Jean Ellmeyer

Toshiki Masuda as Cedric Jean Ellmeyer

Jun Fukuyama as Keith Eigrid

Yuuki Ono as Belzebuth

Kana Hanazawa as Lilia Rainworth

Tomokazu Sugita as Almond

Kumiko Habara is directing the anime at Maho Movie. Kenta Ihara is writing and overseeing the collection scripts. Momoko Makuuchi, Eri Kojima, and Yuko Oba are designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi, Hanae Nakamura, Miki Sakurai, Sayaka Aoki, and Kanade Sakuma are composing the music.

Extra about I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Remaining Boss, additionally recognized in Japan as Akuyaku Reijo Nanode Rasubosu o Katte Mimashita, anime is predicated on the sunshine novel collection of the identical title written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mai Murasaki.

The sunshine novels had been first serialized on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro. The collection was later acquired by Kadokawa Shoten, who’ve revealed the novels beneath their Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint since September 2017. A complete of 9 volumes have been launched thus far.

It additionally acquired a manga adaptation by Anko Yuzu which was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Comp Ace journal. The chapters have been collected in three tankobon volumes.

