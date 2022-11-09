‘I’m still the reigning, defending two-time MVP’

Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions within the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer ranking of the season and he and the offense failed to finish a scoring drive within the last two minutes of the sport with a chance to finish the Packers’ prolonged dropping streak.

Regardless of all that, the Packers’ 38-year-old quarterback’s confidence in himself remains to be as excessive as ever because the 3-6 Packers get able to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Discipline on Sunday.

“I at all times consider in myself first and I guess on myself first to go on the market and to influence the sport and to be nice,” Rodgers mentioned throughout his Tuesday look on “The Pat McAfee Present.” “I nonetheless know I’ve that inside me. I’m nonetheless the reigning, defending two-time MVP. Regardless who’s on the market with me, guys wish to come battle they know the place to seek out me. I’ll be within the middle of that huddle, anticipating greatness, attempting to encourage the most effective I can and lay it out on the road.”

The critics had been actually out after Rodgers’ efficiency Sunday in opposition to the Lions because the Packers misplaced for the fifth straight sport. Two of his interceptions had been ultimately zone with the primary bouncing off a helmet on the line of scrimmage and the opposite an underthrown ball to David Bakhtiari. The opposite additionally got here after the Packers protection picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Rodgers has a message for his critics.

“Look, I’ve thrown landing passes many occasions I don’t give a (expletive) what any of those consultants on TV should say,” Rodgers mentioned. “There’s lots that goes into all this stuff and for somebody to play armchair quarterback who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re operating or what’s happening, that’s positive. I don’t give a (expletive) to be sincere with you.”

So why could not the Packers end the job after they moved the ball on a Lions protection that allowed a mean of over 32 factors per sport?

Like when the Packers misplaced to Washington two weeks in the past, Rodgers mentioned it wasn’t in regards to the opponent. He once more mentioned it got here right down to “psychological errors,” together with his personal struggles. And though the workforce scored simply 9 factors, Rodgers mentioned he thought it was one of many workforce’s higher offensive video games transferring the ball, saying the Packers simply “beat ourselves.”

“I don’t assume they actually stopped us,” mentioned Rodgers, who completed 23 for 43 with one landing and the three interceptions. “We had three possessions within the first half we went up and down the sector. It was extra about us than them.”

Rodgers, who on Tuesday was carrying a shirt that learn “Perspective of Gratitude,” is not dropping religion on this workforce.

“Typically once you’re within the ceremony of life you must undergo some severe (expletive), some severe adversity to get to the opposite facet,” Rodgers mentioned. “Hopefully that is the underside of that adversity.”

Rodgers added that transferring ahead he hopes his “aggressive greatness” will encourage his teammates.

“It doesn’t matter what occurs, I’ll exit and compete,” Rodgers mentioned. “That is all I understand how to do and perhaps that can be inspiration to boost their stage of sport.”

This text initially appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers calls out critics on Pat McAfee Present after Packers loss