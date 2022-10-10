“I’m so f***ing sick of this”

Twitch star Zack “Asmongold” has been taking part in Overwatch 2 since its launch on his various Twitch channel Zackrawrr.

On October 8, issues took a moderately completely different flip, as he ended up lashing out and ultimately rage-quitting the hero-based shooter. After getting killed by the enemy staff’s Cassidy, the World of Warcraft gamer didn’t maintain again on his ideas and exclaimed:

“I am so sick of this s**t. I am so f***ing sick of this bull s**t! I am so f***ing sick of this f***ing sport!”

Asmongold will get “destroyed” in Overwatch 2 and rage quits the stream

Zack performed Bastion on the Havana map through the concluding moments of the October 8 broadcast. The streamer began to visibly showcase his frustration on the 08:27 minute mark after his staff began to lose staff fights.

The One True King co-founder loudly exclaimed after getting worn out whereas defending:

“F**okay a**! F**okay! A**! S**t!”

Followers urged the streamer to make higher use of the grenade potential. Asmongold agreed together with his followers and stated he would make use of the aforementioned abilities extra usually.

Timestamp: 08:27:10

As he rallied in direction of a last defensive push, the streamer ultimately ended up getting outplayed by the opposing Cassidy. Asmongold was enraged and acknowledged that he was “sick” of the sport.

A Twitch viewer took the chance to tease the streamer by asking if “he was successful.” The Austin, Texas-based content material creator replied, saying that he was “getting destroyed”:

“‘Are you successful, son?’ F**okay, no, I am not successful. I am getting destroyed!”

In that on the spot, Zack misplaced the match, and he instantly rage-quit the sport. Earlier than concluding the printed, the streamer remarked that he can be reside the next day and expressed his sentiments in regards to the sport as soon as extra:

“Oh my god! All proper guys, I will see you all later. All proper. Yeah, it is f***ing 4 am within the morning. I believe I received to go to mattress. It is a s**t sport, man! Oh my god! I am so mad! I want, I used to be like… all proper boys, I will see you all tomorrow.”

Followers react to the streamer lashing out and rage quitting the stream

The YouTube feedback part featured greater than 271 fan reactions, with one viewer commenting that the streamer showcased the “common Overwatch expertise”:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer rage quitting the sport and broadcast (Picture by way of Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is without doubt one of the most outstanding streaming personalities on Twitch. Other than primarily taking part in Blizzard Leisure video games, the content material creator has additionally performed a number of widespread titles akin to Elden Ring, Darkish Souls collection, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Misplaced Ark, and Closing Fantasy XIV.



