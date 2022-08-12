I’m Now Your Sister! anime release date in Winter 2023 confirmed by trailer PV

The ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The anime was first introduced again in April 2021, together with the knowledge on the primary workers, solid, and a key visible.

The ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! trailer PV depicts the second Mahiro wakes up and finds out that he has become a woman! The trailer additionally introduces us to the primary solid and divulges two further solid members:

Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Shokugeki no Souma) as Kaede Hozuki, Mihari’s junior highschool classmate. And Minami Tsuda (Shu Ouma in Responsible Crown) as Momiji Hozuki, Kaede’s youthful sister.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing workforce on the TOHO Animation Youtube Channel:

Solid and workers

Kaori Ishihara, who performs Shouta Magatsuchi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, will play the function of Mihari Oyama, and Marika Kouno, who performs Rin Kohana within the 2015 anime sequence Seiyu’s life!, will play the function of Mahiro Oyama.

The ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime is the sequence directorial debut for director Shingo Fujii. Michiko Yokote is in control of the sequence scripts, and Ryo Imamura is designing the characters.

Studio Bind handles animation manufacturing for the sequence. That is Studio Bind’s second main anime manufacturing venture after Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Studio Bind has already introduced that they’re engaged on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, and Mushoku Tensei Season 3 is reportedly greenlit for manufacturing internally.

Extra about ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Or Oniichan wa Oshimai! Anime is predicated on the manga sequence of the identical identify written and illustrated by Nekotofu. The manga is at the moment serialized in Ichijinsha’s Month-to-month Comedian Rex.

As of April 2022, Ichijinsha has launched six tankobon volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA is publishing the sequence in English in North America.

What’s the plot of ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!? The genderbending comedy follows Mahiro Oyama, a shut-in erotic-game-loving dude. In the future he wakes as much as discover out that he has become a woman! It seems that his sister, Mihari Oyama, used a suspicious drug on her brother to show him into a woman. What would be the destiny of the “former” brother? Solely time will inform.

For extra data on the sequence, you may try the official ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime web site.