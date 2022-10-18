“I’m happy that I’m free”

Two days after revealing being in an abusive relationship for the previous couple of years, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa returned to Twitch and guaranteed followers that she is secure and free now.

Since Amouranth’s final broadcast got here to an finish that exposed a particularly disturbing a part of her life, the streaming sensation has been silent. Whereas many fellow creators, together with Alinity and Valkyrae, tried checking up on her to make sure she was in a greater place, it wasn’t till October 17 that her content material workforce up to date her followers relating to her well-being.

Now, after two days of going fully silent, the streamer herself has returned to her typical streaming platform, giving her followers and followers an replace relating to her ongoing scenario. Now searching for authorized and emotional counsel for her psychological in addition to bodily well-being, the ASMR Queen is lastly completely satisfied to be “free” from the poisonous relationship. She mentioned:

“I’m completely satisfied that I’m free.”

Streaming sensation Amouranth returns to Twitch following domestic abuse reveal

Now returning to Twitch after being fully silent for 2 complete days, Amouranth began her October 18 dwell broadcast with a direct replace on what is going on on in her life following the revelation and the place she is correct now.

Detailing what precisely occurred after she publicly revealed being abused and harassed by the hands of her husband for the previous couple of years, the streamer famous:

“Sorry if I triggered anyone with previous abuse. Anyway, in order that occurred, that was truly the primary time that he is ever heard himself on a recording as a result of as I instructed you guys earlier than, beforehand after I recorded him would identical to refuse to hearken to recordings. Generally with like take telephones and many others so I might by no means truly hear them. And I believe when he heard himself in that decision it actually sunk in how a lot of an a**gap he’s.”

Talking about her monetary situation, Amouranth additional revealed that she has now regained entry to her financial accounts.

“In order of at present, I’ve entry to all of my accounts and funds once more. He is not right here, he is getting helped and I am searching for authorized and emotional counsel.”

She even went on to joke about “carrying garments” in her future streams now that she is not trapped in a manipulative relationship.

“I haven’t got to put on cleavage on a regular basis…Doby is free.”

Social media reacts to Amouranth’s current livestream

As anticipated, the Livestream second was clipped and shared on a number of social media platforms, because it sat at over 31k views and tons of of feedback on YouTube alone.

Whereas most viewers got here ahead in assist of Amouranth and showered her with healthful messages, a number of even mentioned the terrifying repercussions of going by an abusive, poisonous and manipulative relationship/marriage.

Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions on-line, this is what followers needed to say:

Amouranth’s unlucky home abuse revelation

For these unaware, On October 15, 2022, Amouranth began a dwell broadcast on an emotional word detailing being trapped in an abusive relationship for the previous seven years.

As per the favored on-line character, her husband used to pressurize her into doing scorching tube movies to realize monetary safety and even made her act as if she was single to get extra followers and subscribers.

Extra disturbingly, the connection was supposedly saved below the shadow at his command as a result of, as per his perspective, making their marriage public would have negatively impacted their enterprise mannequin. As anticipated, the revelation unfold like wildfire, eliciting a wave of concern for Kaitlyn.

Many distinguished creators, streamers, and high-profile celebrities have come ahead in assist of her and even took a direct jibe at sufferer blamers who’ve been flooding social media platforms with feedback towards Amouranth and her allegations towards her ‘poisonous’ husband.

Now, after years of retaining her private life and the chaos and trauma inside it below wraps, it looks like Kaitlyn is lastly free and completely satisfied to stream as per her liking.



