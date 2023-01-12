‘I’m gonna give you every god d**n year I can;’ Man gets life in prison for Germantown murder

A person convicted of homicide now is aware of how lengthy he’ll be behind bars.

A Montgomery County Widespread Pleas Court docket decide sentenced Christopher Debord, 27, to life in jail with out parole plus a further 41 ½ to 47 on Wednesday.

Debord was convicted on 16 counts in December, together with 4 counts aggravated homicide and two counts of homicide.

The costs have been in connection to the dying of Joshua Shortt, 29, of Germantown. Shortt was discovered by a member of the family within the basement of a home within the 300 block of North Essential Avenue on Feb. 15, 2022.

Throughout a sentencing listening to, the courtroom heard statements from Shortt’s household.

Decide Richard Skelton stated one thing that caught out to him about this case was that it was “mindless, cold-blooded homicide.”

“I’m gonna provide you with each god rattling yr I may give you,” Skelton stated earlier than studying Debord’s sentence.

Information Heart 7 beforehand reported {that a} 911 caller, who recognized herself as Shortt’s mom, reported discovering Shortt in a bloody scene. The girl reported to police she was final involved with Shortt the night of Feb. 13 and went to the home to examine on him.

Police discovered him on the basement ground. He had a gunshot wound to his head, officers detailed within the courtroom paperwork additionally obtained in a Information Heart 7 public information request. Shortt was lined in a blanket and there was no gun seen within the rapid space close to the sufferer, officers stated.

The Montgomery County coroner’s workplace decided that Shortt was additionally shot within the chest and higher proper arm, based on an affidavit and assertion of information.

Court docket paperwork indicated {that a} 2001 crimson Honda CR-V was stolen from the home. Investigators additionally discovered {that a} Walther Pellet Gun CP99, a small protected with no less than $2,000 in money and unlawful narcotics have been lacking from the residence.

The SUV, owned by Shortt, was recovered on the Clark fuel station within the 3400 block of East Third Avenue in Dayton the night time of Feb. 15, based on courtroom information and a Dayton police incident report.

Court docket paperwork confirmed that Debord was driving the SUV on the time, however ran away.

On Feb. 16, a neighbor of Debord’s on Blackwood Avenue in Dayton referred to as Germantown police and stated that they had beforehand seen Debord cleansing out a crimson Honda CRV. The neighbor stated they noticed his trash full and on the curb, which the neighbor deemed as uncommon, based on courtroom paperwork. Officers then carried out a trash pull and located items of proof, together with three bottles of bleach and cleansers, a white T-shirt with doable blood stains on it, a tire cowl belonging to a Honda CRV and a receipt from the Chick-Fil-A on the Mall at Fairfield Commons that was dated Feb. 15.

Officers later obtained safety video from the Chick-Fil-A on the date and time proven on the receipt and located video of Debord buying meals, based on the assertion of information.

Police additionally surveilled Debord’s house in Dayton and stopped a automobile leaving the residence. The feminine driver of that automobile stated she had been staying with Debord at a neighborhood lodge and informed police she noticed him hold a gun, inside a fanny pack, within the room.

A search warrant of the lodge room was obtained and police discovered a Walther Pellet Gun CP99 in a fanny pack, the identical type of weapon that had gone lacking from Shortt’s residence.

Police executed a search warrant on the Blackwood Avenue residence and located a inexperienced Crown Royal bag, believed to have belonged to Shortt, with quite a few medication inside. Court docket information confirmed that burned paperwork belonging to Shortt have been present in a hearth pit exterior the entrance door. A spare tire for the stolen SUV was additionally positioned.

Debord was arrested by his parole officer on Feb. 18 for violations. Whereas being interviewed by police, he stated he was at Shortt’s home on Feb. 13. He claimed he was transferring in with Shortt.

Debord informed officers that he was upstairs when he heard 5 gunshots. When he went downstairs, he discovered Shortt choking on his personal blood. He stated did nothing to assist the sufferer, collected marijuana and the keys to the CRV and left. He denied taking a gun, however admitted the pellet gun discovered within the lodge belonged to Shortt. Court docket paperwork confirmed that Debord additionally admitted to burning a few of Shortt’s property and that he went to the fuel station to get gasoline to burn the SUV.

A second search was performed on the Blackwood Avenue residence and police discovered three 9mm shell casings within the yard. The casings have been despatched to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab and in comparison with casings discovered beneath Shortt’s physique. Outcomes confirmed that the entire casings matched and have been decided to have been fired from the identical unknown weapon.

Police have been later notified to 2 jail inmates who had data relating to the Germantown slaying. Each claimed Debord had admitted to killing Shortt. One inmate stated Debord admitting to killing a person in a “theft gone unhealthy.”

“Inmate #2 stated that Debord was bragging and telling this story to all who would hear contained in the jail and that Debord was appearing as if this was no massive deal,” based on the assertion of faces.