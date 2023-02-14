“I’m going to speak about it”

Twitch sensation Tyler “Trainwreckstv” hosted a livestream on his channel on February 14, throughout which he addressed the problem of streamers view-botting and selling “predatory gambling-related” content material on Kick.

Tyler said that he was wanting into the problem and that he wished to be open about what was occurring on the livestreaming platform as a result of his title was related to it. He said:

“I am going to discuss it as a result of on the finish of the day, once I connect my title onto one thing, you understand, I will be sure that I am clear with you guys and inform you what’s good, what we’re engaged on and what we’re attempting to repair. So…”

Trainwreckstv calls out streamers on Kick who’re allegedly faking having over 15,000 viewers on their channel

The dialog started with Trainwreckstv admitting that Kick was experiencing view-botting points. He claimed to have been coping with the scenario and talked about that he was getting criticized for talking about it publicly. He said:

“And there is this view-botting stuff. Like, you understand, I am urgent for that as nicely, regardless that I get warmth for even talking about it. Proper? However that is like… that is what it’s.”

The Iranian-American character said his need to keep up transparency, as his status was tied to the platform. He additionally referred to as out streamers who falsely claimed to have a big viewers of over 15,000 viewers with a purpose to promote dangerous playing practices:

“I imply, it is like, bro, realistically, I will preserve it a buck. Proper? Like… if this dude view-botted 2k to 3k viewers, I would simply say, ‘F**okay it. I do not give a f**okay.’ However while you’re view-botting 15 to twenty f***king thousand viewers a day to push predatory playing stuff to the highest. I do not like that!”

Trainwreckstv asserted that he would discover a resolution to the issue as quickly as attainable:

“So, I will actively push to, you understand, discover a repair for that as quickly as attainable. Particularly since my title is connected to it and since I’m, you understand, just about, at this second, the face of it. So it is like… you understand, it is simply powerful as a result of, you understand, the homeowners inform me the identical factor. I imply, you bought to search out definitive proof. You recognize? Believable legal responsibility.”

Trainwreckstv is a well-liked streamer who's finest recognized for his Simply Chatting and playing broadcasts. He introduced becoming a member of Kick as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer on December 6, 2022.

