Illness Insurance Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | China Life Insurance, Allianz , Ping an Insurance , Aviva

Global Illness Insurance Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Diseases Insurance, Medical Insurance and Income Protection Insurance), by Application (Cancer, Heart attack, Stroke and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Illness Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD 33.68 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Illness insurance is also called as critical insurance cover or dread disease policy, where an insurer comes in a contract with client to make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with some specific critical diseases such as cancer, heart attack and stokes etc. covered in the insurance policy. As treating such critical illnesses may requires multiple visits to the hospitals over a long period of time and results in addition to the other hospitalization cost such as doctor visits, medical expenses etc. Whereas, the global impact of COVID-19 results in favorable growth in the demand of the illness insurance market as COVID-19 becomes a critical disease across the globe that accounts for high hospitalization cost along with additional cost related to doctor visits and medical expenses etc. In addition, the rapid growth in chronic diseases across the globe and favorable benefits of covering high cost incurred in treatment of such diseases by illness insurance policies is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is projected that till 2020, Chronic disease will account for three-quarter of all deaths worldwide including 75% of death due to stroke, 71% of deaths due to ischaemic heart disease and 70% of deaths due to diabetes in developing countries. However, lack of awareness about critical illness insurance is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Illness Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in critical diseases in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in chronic diseases in the region along with growth awareness among people about critical illness insurance

would create lucrative growth prospects for the Illness Insurance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

China Life Insurance

Allianz

Ping an Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

China Pacific Insurance

Prudential plc

New China Life Insurance

Aegon

Sun Life Financial

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

By Application:

Cancer

Heart attack

Stroke

Other

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Illness Insurance Market Report:

