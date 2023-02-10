Ikea Recalls Swivel Chair After Reports Of Injuries

The Ikea Odger swivel chair that is been recalled after studies of accidents Ikea

Ikea has issued a voluntary recall of its Odger swivel chairs after receiving no less than 4 studies of the chairs breaking, and two studies of individuals being injured, in keeping with a discover on the corporate’s web site.

The recall solely impacts the Odger swivel chairs offered in darkish grey, a shade the corporate calls anthracite. All darkish grey Odger chairs with a date stamp earlier than and together with 2221 needs to be returned to the corporate for a refund.

“The recalled swivel chair was offered within the US shops and on-line between October 2019 and December 2022 for about $159. Please instantly cease use and return it to any IKEA retailer for a full refund or if you’re unable to return to a retailer, please contact us for directions on tips on how to eliminate the chair to obtain a full refund,” Ikea mentioned in a discover revealed to its web site.

The U.S. Client Product Security Fee revealed pictures on its web site exhibiting tips on how to discover the date stamp on the chair. The date stamp is in a YEAR/WEEK format, that means {that a} stamp of 2221 signifies it was produced within the 12 months 2022 and the twenty first week of the 12 months.

An illustration launched by the U.S. Client Product Security Fee about an Ikea chair recall. U.S. Client Product Security Fee

The date stamp is positioned below the chair and has little arrows pointing to the 12 months and the week the chair was produced. The underside of the chair additionally consists of different info like, the names of the chair designers.

“Ikea has acquired 4 studies of the leg base of the ODGER Swivel Chair in anthracite breaking, together with two studies of shoppers being injured on account of a fall, within the U.S. ,” the U.S. Client Product Security Fee mentioned in an announcement.

Proof of buy, together with a receipt, is just not required to return the chair in shops. The chairs had been manufactured in Italy and imported by Ikea Provide AG, of Switzerland.