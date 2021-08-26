Iggy Pop, Limp Bizkit, Placebo, Bauhaus and Suede confirmed at the next Vilar de Mouros

The historical festival returns in 2022 and announced the main names on the poster. The list also includes mother wolf and hoobastank.

Iggy Pop is one of the confirmed names.

EDV Vilar de Mouros has announced the main names of the poster for next year’s edition, which will take place from August 25th to 27th in the usual place. Iggy Pop, Limp Bizkit, Placebo, Bauhaus and Suede are some of the confirmations.

The organization of the historical festival, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first edition in 2021, also announced that the line-up will include performances by Wolfmother, Hoobastank, Gary Numan, The Legendary Tigerman, Battles and Tara Perdida.

Tickets are on sale now. Normal tickets cost € 80, day tickets € 40. They can be purchased at the usual physical advance booking offices or online. Those who already had tickets for the latest editions canceled due to the pandemic have tickets for the next year.