‘If you’ve got a problem with my people, come see me, bro’

UFC fighter Natan Levy speaks to MMA Combating.MMAFightingonSBN/YouTube

Chatting with MMA Combating, he instructed Ye to “come see me, bro” if he had an issue with Jewish folks.

Ye has made antisemitic remarks, which included reward for Adolf Hitler, in latest weeks.

Natan Levy, knowledgeable combined martial artist within the UFC light-weight division, had preventing phrases for Ye, previously referred to as Kanye West, after a victory towards Genaro Valdez at UFC Orlando on Saturday.

“I believe life is just too quick to hate, so to all these hateful folks it sucks for you, I pity you,” stated Levy, who’s Jewish, in a backstage interview with MMA Combating.

“Kanye West, for those who’ve acquired an issue with me or my folks, come see me, bro,” he continued.

Ye has made a sequence of antisemitic remarks and posts in latest months. This week, he was suspended from Twitter after he posted a picture of a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David.

Hours earlier, he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In October, the rapper and designer had a tweet eliminated that stated he was going “loss of life con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Chatting with MMA Combating, Levy stated he had seen an uptick in antisemitic hate being despatched to Jewish folks on-line since Ye made his racist feedback. “Belief me, I’ve seen it,” he stated, per MMA Combating.

“I’m Jewish, it is what I’m, it is [the way] I used to be born,” Levy continued. “I am very happy with it and I’ll struggle for it. I’ll struggle for my folks within the octagon, or wherever want be, and I can’t stand for any antisemitism. I will not stand for any racism — not round me. Do not bully anybody round me, or I will discover you.”

Different notable figures have condemned Ye for the antisemitic remarks, not least President Joe Biden.

