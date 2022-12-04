‘If you’ve got a problem with my people, come see me, bro’
Natan Levy, knowledgeable combined martial artist within the UFC light-weight division, had preventing phrases for Ye, previously referred to as Kanye West, after a victory towards Genaro Valdez at UFC Orlando on Saturday.
“I believe life is just too quick to hate, so to all these hateful folks it sucks for you, I pity you,” stated Levy, who’s Jewish, in a backstage interview with MMA Combating.
“Kanye West, for those who’ve acquired an issue with me or my folks, come see me, bro,” he continued.
Ye has made a sequence of antisemitic remarks and posts in latest months. This week, he was suspended from Twitter after he posted a picture of a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David.
Hours earlier, he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
In October, the rapper and designer had a tweet eliminated that stated he was going “loss of life con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Chatting with MMA Combating, Levy stated he had seen an uptick in antisemitic hate being despatched to Jewish folks on-line since Ye made his racist feedback. “Belief me, I’ve seen it,” he stated, per MMA Combating.
“I’m Jewish, it is what I’m, it is [the way] I used to be born,” Levy continued. “I am very happy with it and I’ll struggle for it. I’ll struggle for my folks within the octagon, or wherever want be, and I can’t stand for any antisemitism. I will not stand for any racism — not round me. Do not bully anybody round me, or I will discover you.”
Different notable figures have condemned Ye for the antisemitic remarks, not least President Joe Biden.
