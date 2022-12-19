“If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes”

On December 19, YouTube icon Jimmy “MrBeast” responded to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The latter shared a ballot by which he requested Twitter customers to find out his future as CEO. He additionally claimed that he would abide by the outcomes of the ballot.

As anticipated, the replace went viral, racking up greater than 9.8 million votes and over 217k likes:

Elon Musk’s ballot asking the neighborhood about his standing because the Twitter CEO went viral on the social media platform (Picture through Twitter)

MrBeast voiced his opinion, stating that Musk ought to step down if he plans to proceed making selections just like the latest restrictions on cross-promoting different social media platforms. He said:

“If you are going to maintain doing stuff like this, sure.”

“Flamed by MrBeast, the nicest man on the web” – Followers react after MrBeast responds to Elon Musk’s viral ballot

Twitter introduced a change to its promotion coverage on December 18. The platform will now take away any tweets or accounts that promote prohibited third-party social media platforms. The coverage change sparked outrage within the Twitter neighborhood, with many expressing their displeasure.

An excerpt from the announcement learn:

“At each the tweet degree and the account degree, we are going to take away any free promotion of prohibited Third-party social media platforms, comparable to linking out (i.e. utilizing URLs) to any of the beneath platforms on Twitter, or offering your deal with with no URL.”

In response to Twitter, the next platforms are actually prohibited:

Fb

Instagram

Mastodon

Fact Social

Tribel

Publish

Nostr

Twitter’s announcement relating to promotion coverage (Picture through Twitter)

Elon Musk’s latest ballot was made shortly after this coverage change announcement. MrBeast’s response to Musk’s viral ballot gained a whole lot of traction as greater than 740 followers reacted to the YouTuber’s take. Twitter consumer @NotBenArthur1 said that Elon Musk was “flamed” by the nicest man on the web:

One other Twitter consumer @NyxMoonReads commented:

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:

@MrBeast @elonmusk I agree, very problematic for a enterprise making an attempt to remind these of different generations who’re extra inclined to different platforms.. @MrBeast @elonmusk I agree, very problematic for a enterprise making an attempt to remind these of different generations who’re extra inclined to different platforms..

Distinguished esports character and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake “JakeSucky” additionally shared the YouTuber’s response on his official deal with earlier at the moment:

Even MrBeast has spoken about in opposition to Elon’s new Twitter rule forbidding cross promotion of different social medias Does anybody assume this factor is a good suggestion? Even MrBeast has spoken about in opposition to Elon’s new Twitter rule forbidding cross promotion of different social medias Does anybody assume this factor is a good suggestion? https://t.co/t5gCYrQgI4

Person @artzypie claimed that the interplay felt like “one massive social media experiment”:

@JakeSucky It seems like one massive social experiment @JakeSucky It seems like one massive social experiment 😖

Twitch streamer @jackjohns0n_ tried to clarify the brand new coverage adjustments:

@JakeSucky After I learn the tweet stating the brand new coverage (the tweets have now since been deleted) it talked about that twitter account made with the SOLE PURPOSE of promoting any of the websites listed can be eliminated. For instance, Say I made a brand new account and the account identify was… @JakeSucky After I learn the tweet stating the brand new coverage (the tweets have now since been deleted) it talked about that twitter account made with the SOLE PURPOSE of promoting any of the websites listed can be eliminated. For instance, Say I made a brand new account and the account identify was…

@JakeSucky @jackjohns0n_facebook and all I ever posted was hyperlinks to my fb web page and by no means interacted with anybody else or posted something aside from that hyperlink then that will be in violation of that coverage. If you’re lively on twitter, commonly interact with different folks and … @JakeSucky @jackjohns0n_facebook and all I ever posted was hyperlinks to my fb web page and by no means interacted with anybody else or posted something aside from that hyperlink then that will be in violation of that coverage. If you’re lively on twitter, commonly interact with different folks and …

@JakeSucky posted a hyperlink to your twitch once you have been dwell or letting somebody know the place they may watch you stream/make content material then you aren’t in violation of the coverage. @JakeSucky posted a hyperlink to your twitch once you have been dwell or letting somebody know the place they may watch you stream/make content material then you aren’t in violation of the coverage.

Listed below are extra reactions from JakeSucky’s thread:

@JakeSucky the one folks that will assume it is a good concept are pringle cans that may defend each transfer billionaires make as a result of they dwell within the false actuality the place they assume they may obtain that form of wealth by “working laborious” @JakeSucky the one folks that will assume it is a good concept are pringle cans that may defend each transfer billionaires make as a result of they dwell within the false actuality the place they assume they may obtain that form of wealth by “working laborious”

@JakeSucky Elon is aware of he wants to rent somebody. That is making the choice with out it being his choice. No matter what he does, he's made the villain. Now it was not his alternative. Despite the fact that he was doing it anyway.

@JakeSucky simple manner for him to get the eye he craves and other people flocking to the app to voice their opinion @JakeSucky simple manner for him to get the eye he craves and other people flocking to the app to voice their opinion 😅

MrBeast is likely one of the hottest influencers on the web. Earlier this 12 months, he dethroned Felix “PewDiePie” to turn into the most-subscribed content material creator on YouTube.

He was additionally named the Creator of the 12 months for the third time on the Streamy Awards 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



