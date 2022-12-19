“If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes”
On December 19, YouTube icon Jimmy “MrBeast” responded to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The latter shared a ballot by which he requested Twitter customers to find out his future as CEO. He additionally claimed that he would abide by the outcomes of the ballot.
As anticipated, the replace went viral, racking up greater than 9.8 million votes and over 217k likes:
MrBeast voiced his opinion, stating that Musk ought to step down if he plans to proceed making selections just like the latest restrictions on cross-promoting different social media platforms. He said:
“If you are going to maintain doing stuff like this, sure.”
Twitter introduced a change to its promotion coverage on December 18. The platform will now take away any tweets or accounts that promote prohibited third-party social media platforms. The coverage change sparked outrage within the Twitter neighborhood, with many expressing their displeasure.
An excerpt from the announcement learn:
“At each the tweet degree and the account degree, we are going to take away any free promotion of prohibited Third-party social media platforms, comparable to linking out (i.e. utilizing URLs) to any of the beneath platforms on Twitter, or offering your deal with with no URL.”
In response to Twitter, the next platforms are actually prohibited:
- Fb
- Mastodon
- Fact Social
- Tribel
- Publish
- Nostr
Elon Musk’s latest ballot was made shortly after this coverage change announcement. MrBeast’s response to Musk’s viral ballot gained a whole lot of traction as greater than 740 followers reacted to the YouTuber’s take. Twitter consumer @NotBenArthur1 said that Elon Musk was “flamed” by the nicest man on the web:
Distinguished esports character and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake “JakeSucky” additionally shared the YouTuber’s response on his official deal with earlier at the moment:
Person @artzypie claimed that the interplay felt like “one massive social media experiment”:
Twitch streamer @jackjohns0n_ tried to clarify the brand new coverage adjustments:
MrBeast is likely one of the hottest influencers on the web. Earlier this 12 months, he dethroned Felix “PewDiePie” to turn into the most-subscribed content material creator on YouTube.
He was additionally named the Creator of the 12 months for the third time on the Streamy Awards 2022.