If you liked Don’t Look Up, try the new movie Moonfall

In this story, the moon deorbits and is on a collision course with the earth. Two astronauts must prevent a world catastrophe.

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley attend.

Adam McKay’s satire “Don’t Look Up” has certainly been one of the most-watched films of the last few months – it topped Netflix trends for several weeks, the most subscribed streaming platform in Portugal.

This Thursday, February 3rd, Moonfall – Collision Route is a movie that has some narrative similarities and even a comical aspect. So maybe a good suggestion for anyone who enjoyed Don’t Look Up. It is a project by filmmaker Roland Emmerich, author of films such as “2012”, “Independence Day”, “Stargate” or “The Day After Tomorrow”.

The cast of “Moonfall – Collision Route” includes names such as Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael Peña, Kelly Reilly, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.

