If we’re on sale this Thursday we’ll tell you where and when to buy it!

Couldn’t get your hands on a PlayStation 5? Look forward to trying your luck tomorrow. Two brands announced that they have stock!

A very limited stock

Since it was released on November 19, 2020, ordering a PlayStation 5 has been an obstacle. Since stocks are very limited, every time a reseller announces an inventory, it is exhausted in a few seconds. While Sony announced a few days ago that it was running out of stock worldwide, today we learn that two brands will have some consoles for sale this Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Indeed, the Carrefour and Super U brands have announced that they will be offering PlayStation 5 for sale tomorrow. The Carrefour brand has therefore announced that it will send its customers an email informing them that stocks will be available from 10:00. To order the console, click here.

Same goes for Super U, which announced the availability of some consoles around 9:00 a.m. on its website. Therefore, given the very vague schedule, it is necessary to be very vigilant and probably refresh the page just before 9:00 am. Click here to order the console from Super U.

The two brands have also stipulated that sales are only made online and that no console is available in-store.