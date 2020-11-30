If they hadn’t broken up, this is what the kids of these celebrity couples would have looked like

Ah, the world of peoples … Celebrities enter into a relationship, make the front page of newspapers and magazines, and then announce their breakup. That’s it to be a star. Sometimes they get back together before they part again. In short, it is not easy to keep track of everything.

If some breaks can disappoint fans, others were more or less expected. BoredPanda employee Hidreley Diao enjoyed using artificial intelligence to create the faces of the children of certain personality pairs when they had not separated. Using this AI and some smartphone apps, he combined the faces of the two famous parents to give us a glimpse of the celebrity kid we might have known but never saw.

Imagine what the kid of Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker, or that of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, or that of Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson might have looked like … we let these kids discover fictional stars, however the result in photos is very believable.

Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo Dicaprio

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Rihanna and Chris Brown

Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Sean Pen and Madonna

Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe

Val Kilmer and Cher

Courtney Cox and Michael Keaton

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Big Sean and Ariana Grande