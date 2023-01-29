If Only All ‘Gundam’ Toys Were This Good

The spectacular Chogokin Gundam Aerial will likely be launched this April within the US. Ollie Barder

What with the primary season of Gundam: The Witch from Mercury behind us, we now lastly have a chogokin of the Gundam Aerial to mess around with and Bandai Spirits have undoubtedly nailed this one.

Particularly, it is a chogokin of the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial piloted by Suletta Mercury for many of the first season, till it’s upgraded into the XVX-016RN Gundam Aerial Rebuild proper on the finish.

This chogokin then represents the primary Gundam followers of the present are most conversant in and it’s achieved very properly certainly.

Firstly, there are a whole lot of gimmicks to cowl. Because the Aerial makes use of a wide range of GUND-Bits, these can both mix to kind a defend or connect throughout the Gundam’s physique. This performance is totally replicated on the chogokin, though clearly the GUND-Bits don’t fly round as they do within the anime (sadly, toy expertise hasn’t reached that top…but).

You additionally get an array of arms and results elements for the beam rifle and beam sabers. There may be additionally a pleasant stand included.

Then there’s the determine itself, which is fantastically achieved. Very devoted to JNTHED’s mechanical design, the sculpt and detailing are spot on. You even have the primary digicam “eyes” and rear digicam gentle up (batteries are fortunately included for this).

Probably the most standout a part of this toy is its chogokin credentials although. There is a gigantic quantity of diecast all through this toy, not just for strengthening joints but in addition for stability.

The Chogokin Gundam Aerial can have the GUND-Bits affixed throughout its physique, as per the anime. Ollie Barder

The diecast side alone makes this a Gundam toy a notch above the remainder and that’s as a result of it has stayed true to its authentic design.

Whereas I really like the assorted Steel Construct toys, they are usually overly stylized (aside from these initially designed by Kanetake Ebikawa). So having a pure chogokin of a Gundam design is a uncommon and particular factor.

Personally, I want extra Gundam designs got this type of straight up chogokin therapy, however I digress.

In any case, as a consequence of all of the diecast on this toy, it has a pleasant heft to it and might consequently maintain a wide selection of poses.

The design of the Gundam Aerial can also be fascinating in and of itself. In that it’s a very trendy mecha design. It’s not solely much less uniform by way of its visible complexity, but it surely additionally has opted for thicker thighs than calves.

Older mecha designs tended to stress the calves over the thighs, giving them a tougher and chunkier aesthetic. Because the Gundam Aerial is supposed to be a kinder and extra approachable design, it has subsequently been humanized in its proportions.

Anyway, in case you are a fan of The Witch from Mercury and have been on the fence on what Gundam Aerial mannequin package or toy to buy, then that is the one to choose up.

This Chogokin Gundam Aerial toy will likely be launched within the US on April 30 for $230 and it may be pre-ordered from Amazon.

